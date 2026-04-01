Tradeshow Coordinator | Dutch | Amersfoort
Posted on April 1, 2026
Amersfoort
Dutch, English
Posted on April 1, 2026
About this role
An International technical company in Amersfoort looking for a Tradeshow Coordinator to join their team. This position requires good communciation skills in English and Dutch.
The Tradeshow Coordinator is responsible for organizing a tradeshow and setting up a tradeshow booth from start to finish. The Tradeshow Coordinator will prepare shows and events, execute the set-up and teardown and takes care of the organization of the related documentation. The Tradeshow Coordinator will report to the Tradeshow Manager.
Preparation of tradeshows:
- Make travel arrangements for attending company staff
- Prepare internal documents for the attending staff and supporting documents which will be used during the tradeshow
- Create AutoCAD (dimensional) booth drawings based on internal discussions between Sales and Marketing
- Study the exhibitor manual and make sure that all requirements are being followed up in time
- Order services from venues and keep in close contact with the organizer
- Working with local contractors to order materials required for the booth setup
- Create a packing list based on what is needed for the tradeshow
- For shipments outside the EU, shipping documents need to be made (commercial invoice, ATA Carnet)
- Maintain contact with the forwarder about the logistics during the entire process
- Gather post-show feedback and create a post-show report
Preparation of events:
- Take care of venue sourcing and source proper venues for our events
- Negotiate contracts and prepare the necessary documentation
- Maintain the contact with the venue to finalize all details about the catering, final number of attendees and other event related questions
During tradeshows & events:
- Travel to shows/events
- Bring all equipment with the local forwarder
- Execution of the set-up/teardown of the booth (this includes the installation of the raised floor, carpet, electricity and walls)
- During a tradeshow, support might be given to the sales staff by welcoming customers on the booth
- Key contact person for the hotel at events. Organize the catering and make sure that everything is ready in time
- After teardown, packing and loading of the equipment with the forwarder. Besides these dedicated tasks, the Tradeshow Coordinator will support the Tradeshow Manager in preparing various other tradeshow and event related tasks.
- Good verbal and written communication skills (both in Dutch and English)
- Experience in coordinating projects
- A team player with a strong hands-on mentality (being able to connect cables in tradeshow boots, lifting tradeshow booth walls and equipment, building the booth)
- Good coordination skills
- Ability to operate self-directed and proactive on given tasks
- High level of accuracy and detail-oriented
- Computer skills (Microsoft Office, AutoCAD is a plus to make technical drawings of the tradeshow booth)
- Preferred working times in the office from 9:00 - 17:30 hrs
- Available during weekends during shows.
- This position requires travel within the EMEA region
- Car driving license
- Experience in tradeshow/event planning and logistics is a plus
What you get (or can get):
- 13th month salary
- Health insurance contribution
- Pension Contribution
- Extensive training programs
- Working within a professional team
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