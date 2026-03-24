Senior Financial Controller - DACH Region
About this role
Do you thrive in a dynamic, international setting? Do you have experience with SAP and IFRS, and a keen eye for identifying opportunities to enhance work processes? Due to rapid growth within a globally recognized organization, they are seeking a Senior Financial Controller to join their Financial Control team.
In response to recent corporate expansion within Germany and Austria, there is a requirement for a Senior Financial Controller to assume responsibility for financial processing and reporting across the DACH region. This role is based at the headquarters in Hoofddorp and serves as the primary finance contact for German-speaking markets. The responsibilities include enhancing the accuracy and quality of monthly financial data, participating in international, company-wide projects, and proactively driving improvements in financial processes to increase efficiency, effectiveness, and scalability.
If this opportunity resonates with you, we encourage you to apply!
Your responsibilities will include:
- Take ownership of the financial processing and reporting for the DACH entities;
- Take part in company-wide projects and implement correct and efficient financial processes for innovations and new business models;
- Analyze business processes, signal risks, and implement process improvements;
- Proactively pursue business issues that impact the general ledger and evaluate acceptable solutions;
- Ensure all business transactions are properly and timely recorded across all relevant entities;
- Create and review reconciliations and lead schedules for balance sheet and P&L accounts;
- Prepare reporting to relevant authorities and support external audit requirements;
- Contribute to the further development of the Internal Control Framework.
Requirements
An individual who is a self-starter and problem solver is sought; one who is accurate, proactive, and adept at working in a fast-paced international environment. Ownership is sought, along with the willingness to identify issues and drive change.
Furthermore:
- A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Finance;
- Minimum 6 years of experience in a similar complex, high-volume IFRS accounting environment;
- Proven track record in process improvement;
- Fluent in German (required); strong English is a must, Dutch or French is a plus;
- Ability to interact with all departments and levels across the organization;
- Proficiency in MS Excel (advanced); SAP S4/HANA experience is preferred.
Salary
This is a hybrid permanent role in Hoofddorp, with great benefits including:
- A competitive monthly salary;
- Learning & Development: Unlimited access to GoodHabitz and LinkedIn Learning;
- Career Growth: Plenty of opportunities for professional and personal development;
- Work Culture: An informal, international, and down-to-earth environment;
- Innovation: Your ideas contribute to strategic projects;
- Perks & Benefits: Travel allowance, bike plan, health insurance discounts, remote work allowance, and a pension plan (52% contribution);
- Fitness: Access to the gym at HQ.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client