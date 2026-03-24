Senior Financial Controller - DACH Region

Do you thrive in a dynamic, international setting? Do you have experience with SAP and IFRS, and a keen eye for identifying opportunities to enhance work processes? Due to rapid growth within a globally recognized organization, they are seeking a Senior Financial Controller to join their Financial Control team.

In response to recent corporate expansion within Germany and Austria, there is a requirement for a Senior Financial Controller to assume responsibility for financial processing and reporting across the DACH region. This role is based at the headquarters in Hoofddorp and serves as the primary finance contact for German-speaking markets. The responsibilities include enhancing the accuracy and quality of monthly financial data, participating in international, company-wide projects, and proactively driving improvements in financial processes to increase efficiency, effectiveness, and scalability.

If this opportunity resonates with you, we encourage you to apply!

Your responsibilities will include: