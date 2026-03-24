Interim Senior Financial Controller
About this role
Do you thrive in a dynamic, international setting? Do you have experience with SAP and IFRS, and a keen eye for identifying opportunities to enhance work processes?
Based at the headquarters in Hoofddorp, you will focus on continuously improving the processes and quality of the monthly financial figures. In this role, you will take full ownership of the accurate and comprehensive processing and reporting of a segment of the business operations. You will proactively initiate improvements to enhance the efficiency, effectiveness, and scalability of the (financial) processes to support future growth.
Are you familiar working in a high-volume IFRS accounting environment? This is a temporary assignment until april 2027, let's get in contact!
- Take part in company-wide projects and implement efficient financial processes for innovations;
- Lead financial controllers and financial accountants responsible for the financial processing and reporting of part of the business;
- Analyze business processes, signal risks, and implement process improvements;
- Proactively pursue business issues that impact the general ledger and evaluate solutions;
- Ensure that all business transactions have been properly and timely recorded and that ledgers are complete and accurate;
- Create and review reconciliations and lead schedules for all balance sheet and relevant P&L accounts;
- Prepare reporting to the relevant authorities and support external audit requirements;
- Further develop the Internal Control Framework.
Requirements
We're looking for an interim professional who is immediately available, can quickly find their footing in a complex organization, and hits the ground running from day one.
- Bachelor/Master degree in Finance (HBO/WO);
- Minimum of 6 years working experience in a similar complex, high-volume IFRS accounting environment;
- Proven track record in process improvement and team leadership;
- Strong written and verbal communication skills in English. Proficiency in Dutch and/or French is a big plus;
- Proficiency with handling and analyzing large data sets in MS Excel;
- Experience with SAP (S4/HANA) is preferred.
Salary
This is a 12 month assignment until april 2027 for 40 hours per week. Hybrid working possibilities, 4 days in the office and 1 day from home.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client