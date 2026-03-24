Interim Senior Financial Controller

Do you thrive in a dynamic, international setting? Do you have experience with SAP and IFRS, and a keen eye for identifying opportunities to enhance work processes?

Based at the headquarters in Hoofddorp, you will focus on continuously improving the processes and quality of the monthly financial figures. In this role, you will take full ownership of the accurate and comprehensive processing and reporting of a segment of the business operations. You will proactively initiate improvements to enhance the efficiency, effectiveness, and scalability of the (financial) processes to support future growth.

Are you familiar working in a high-volume IFRS accounting environment? This is a temporary assignment until april 2027, let's get in contact!