Finance Data Analyst – IT & Data | FMCG (Temporary)

We are looking for a Financial Data Analyst with a focus on governance and control, available on short notice for an assignment of at least 12 months. The ideal candidate is eager to drive support, process improvements, accuracy, and quality to the next level within the Benelux region.

You will join the IT & Data team of a global FMCG organization. This international company operates worldwide and is driven by a strong mission to bring healthier food options to consumers.

Interested in learning more about this opportunity? Let's get in touch!

As a Finance Data Analyst, you are responsible for ensuring high-quality financial governance, reporting and process execution within the IT & Data domain. You will work closely with internal stakeholders across finance, IT and business teams, both locally and globally, and contribute to a data-driven way of working.

Your responsibilities include: