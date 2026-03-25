Finance Data Analyst – IT & Data | FMCG (Temporary)
About this role
We are looking for a Financial Data Analyst with a focus on governance and control, available on short notice for an assignment of at least 12 months. The ideal candidate is eager to drive support, process improvements, accuracy, and quality to the next level within the Benelux region.
You will join the IT & Data team of a global FMCG organization. This international company operates worldwide and is driven by a strong mission to bring healthier food options to consumers.
Interested in learning more about this opportunity? Let's get in touch!
As a Finance Data Analyst, you are responsible for ensuring high-quality financial governance, reporting and process execution within the IT & Data domain. You will work closely with internal stakeholders across finance, IT and business teams, both locally and globally, and contribute to a data-driven way of working.
Your responsibilities include:
- Managing and executing financial control, governance and reporting processes for IT & Data;
- Acting as a key point of contact for financial processes, guidelines and reporting within the Benelux organization;
- Preparing and delivering financial reports at legal entity level using internal reporting tools;
- Driving continuous improvement of financial processes, reporting quality and data accuracy;
- Supporting and maintaining the finance stakeholder network across teams and regions;
- Ensuring compliance with internal financial guidelines, procedures and tools;
- Providing training and guidance to teams on financial processes and systems;
- Handling operational financial activities such as purchase orders (PO), goods receipts (GR) and invoice management (CAPEX/OPEX);
- Supporting dashboarding and data visualization using tools such as Power BI.
Requirements
You see yourself in the following profile
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a similar role within finance, data or controlling;
- Solid understanding of financial concepts such as OPEX, CAPEX, P&L and balance sheet, as well as budgeting and forecasting processes;
- Experience with SAP for financial processes and reporting;
- Advanced Excel skills and experience with Power BI for data visualization and analytics (comparable to Tableau);
- Strong analytical mindset with attention to detail and data quality;
- Proactive, independent and well-organized, with the ability to prioritize effectively;
- Strong communication skills in English, both written and verbal;
- Experience in process improvement and stakeholder management is a plus;
- Willingness to travel within the Benelux region.
Salary
This position is not open for freelancers! We are able to offer a flex payroll salary between € 4600 and € 5600 per month based on your relevant working experience and on a 40-hour contract. This involves a 1 year contract.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.