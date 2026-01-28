Senior Electronics Systems & Manufacturing Engineer

Senior Electronics Systems & Manufacturing Engineer

Posted on January 28, 2026
Amsterdam
English
Posted on January 28, 2026

About this role

Take the next step in your career with an iconic camera producer that combines vintage appeal and state-of-the-art modern technology! In this multicultural, multidisciplinary team you are the lynchpin in electrical engineering and manufacturability. Find your place in a fast-moving, learning rich environment, where your engineering skills will be on full display!


Here you will be part of a hands-on team where you will design, prototype, and manufacture some of the most well-known camera systems on the market. You will have the opportunity to make an impact in a start-up/scale-up that has become a household name. This is the perfect opportunity to have full control over the full engineering lifecycle, from concept phase all the way to production, deployment, and manufacturing. If you have been looking to move to the Netherlands, then this is your chance as relocation within the EU is a real possibility.


We would be more than happy to tell you all about this role, get in contact today!

In this position you will take designs from concept to mass production, guiding architecture, validation, and factory builds with a small, senior team. Among other things your responsibilities will include:



  • Define and integrate system architecture across: MCU, power, sensing, actuation, storage, and wireless systems;

  • Lead schematic design and guide PCB layout for multi-layer, impedance-controlled boards;

  • Bring up, validate, and test hardware through EVT, DVT, and PVT, including EMC and reliability work;

  • Build test fixtures, debug issues, and collaborate with firmware and mechanical teams;

  • Work directly with EMS partners on DFM, DFT, and yield improvements;

  • Balance performance, reliability, and cost to get the best product on the line.

This is what we have to offer:



  • A competative salary between €5000 to €6300 (in line with your experience, based on 40 hours);

  • Possibility for relocation across Europe;

  • Visa Sponsorship opportunity;

  • A role based in Amsterdam;

  • The opportunity to work at a market leading trendsetter;

  • Excellent secondary benifits.


What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.

Salary

EUR 6300
