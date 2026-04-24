OT Engineer-duplicate

Lead Operational Excellence in Cheese Packaging! Are you a visionary Engineering Manager ready to make a tangible impact? We're seeking a strategic leader to define and drive the future of Operational Technology (OT) and predictive maintenance across the state-of-the-art cheese packaging facilities in Wolvega and Leerdam. This isn't just about maintaining machines; it's about architecting a smarter, more efficient, and highly reliable operational ecosystem. You'll have the autonomy to implement groundbreaking strategies, directly reducing downtime, optimizing equipment performance, and ensuring our critical assets are not only safe and compliant but operating at the pinnacle of excellence. Report to our Multisite Technical Services Manager and partner with our dedicated Team Leads – together, you'll build the technical powerhouse that fuels the continued success.

If you thrive on innovation and want to leave your mark on a vital industry, this is your opportunity.

Strategic Maintenance & OT Leadership

Design and implement preventive and predictive maintenance strategies to ensure equipment reliability and minimize downtime.

Develop and roll out a unified OT strategy across both sites, aiming for standardization and efficiency.

Team Management & Collaboration

Lead a team of 12 FTE, including reliability, maintenance, and OT engineers.

Work closely with other departments to ensure seamless operations and technical alignment.

Asset Lifecycle & Optimization

Oversee the full lifecycle of equipment—from procurement to maintenance and eventual replacement.

Maintain detailed records of maintenance activities, equipment status, and spare parts inventory.

Innovation & Continuous Improvement