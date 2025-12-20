Operations Support

Operations Support

Posted on December 20, 2025
Nijmegen
English
Posted on December 20, 2025

About this role

The Operation Support ensures smooth and efficient day-to-day operations by offering administrative and organizational support. You're responsible for aligning the daily operations internally across departments and handling customer contact when needed. Additionally, the Operations Accelerator acts as a liaison between the Operations team and the sales department.
  • Completing administrational tasks, like filling in forms, creating labels for packages, checking sales orders, and updating sheets
  • Checking sales orders
  • Arranging pickups for couriers
  • Processing repair orders and providing internal departments and customers with information by mail or phone

Requirements

Here's the identikit of the next Operations Accelerator:
  • You have an associate degree (MBO)
  • You have 1-2 years of experience in an administrative role
  • You speak excellent English
  • You are available 40 hours a week;
  • You are accurate, efficient, well-organized, and stress resistant
  • You live in a commutable distance from Nijmegen (the Netherlands) already and have a valid work permit in place (if needed)

Salary

€2800-€3000 per month

The company

Our client is an independent IT hardware and services reseller headquartered in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. They buy and sell IT equipment and IT services and operate in more than 80 countries worldwide. If you are looking for a challenging yet fun environment with opportunities to continuously learn and improve, you're in the right place.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
Want more jobs like this?Get Customer service jobs in Nijmegen delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Customer service AI Sales Agent Coach German and English speaking
Technical Customer Support | German & French
Teamlead B2B Customer Services
Office IT Engineer | ENG
Business Travel Consultant – Dutch & English
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVNMany Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position