Customer Relations and Sales Ambassador (German speaking)

Posted on November 27, 2025
Amsterdam
Temporary
40
About this role

Are you a natural at connecting with people and love to help others? Do you enjoy finding the perfect solution for every customer? Then you are exactly who we are looking for to join our team as a Customer Relations & Sales Ambassador!

what we offer
  • A salary of 2622€ per month based on full-time
  • Contract directly with the company
  • Working hours of 24, 32, 36, or 40 per week
  • An extra salary % on Sundays and bank holidays
  • Office close to Amsterdam Sloterdijk
  • Hybrid working model
who are you

We are looking for someone who is great with people. You are unique because you offer personal and creative solutions. You are patient, listen carefully, and ask the right questions to help customers effectively. You thrive in a fast-paced environment and have:

  • Completed secondary or higher vocational education (MBO/HBO) or a college degree.
  • Confidence in speaking and writing German (near native level) and English (near native level).
  • Previous experience in a customer service role.
  • A caring personality that always puts the customer first.
what will you do

As our Customer Relations & Sales Ambassador, you are the voice of our customers. You will support them across various channels, turning every interaction into a positive experience. Your typical workday involves:

  • Answering customer questions and addressing concerns via social media, email, and phone.
  • Actively identifying sales opportunities and recommending products to meet customer needs.
  • Engaging genuinely with customers, going beyond scripts to offer creative and personalized solutions.
  • Collaborating with your team to achieve both productivity and quality.
where will you work

You will be working for a company dedicated to helping customers create moments of well-being. They are a growing international brand with a strong focus on customer experience. You will join a supportive team where your contributions are valued. They offer opportunities for professional growth and development within the company. The working hours include shifts from Monday to Friday (08:00-18:30) and a weekend shift (10:00-18:30), with extra pay for Sundays and bank holidays. They require 100% flexibility for this role, ensuring you can adapt to our operational needs.

job application

Think you're the perfect customer service and you speak English or German? Apply now and let's chat about how you can contribute to the company's success!

Uiteraard staat deze vacature open voor iedereen die zich hierin herkent.

Salary

EUR

Application Procedure

Je maakt een 'mijn Randstad' account aan om te kunnen reageren op onze vacatures. Dit doe je automatisch wanneer je voor het eerst een sollicitatie afrondt bij Randstad, heel eenvoudig dus. Via je 'mijn Randstad' account beheer je gemakkelijk je gegevens en gaan je volgende sollicitaties nog sneller!
