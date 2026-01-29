Sales Support Administrator
Posted on January 29, 2026
Groningen
Dutch, English
About this role
Who are you? We are looking for a proactive and detail-oriented Sales Support Administrator to support and grow our client's International sales activities. In this role, you will work closely with the sales team to manage partner relationships, support customers, and contribute to commercial growth in an international environment where efficiency and accuracy are essential. Key Responsibilities
- Jointly manage the partner network for the sale of AEDs, AED cabinets, and first-aid products, in close cooperation with the sales team (account managers)
- Act as the first point of contact for customers and partners
- Identify, approach, and engage potential clients, converting opportunities into long-term relationships
- Prepare quotations, follow up proactively, and convert them into confirmed orders where possible
- Maintain, strengthen, and further develop sustainable customer relationships
- Handle the full administrative sales process and ensure accurate processing of sales orders
- Identify bottlenecks in the sales process and propose improvements
- Actively contribute to increasing international market share.
Requirements
Who are you? We are looking for someone who is enthusiastic, accurate, and process-driven, with a strong customer-oriented mindset. As the role involves frequent interaction with various stakeholders, clear communication, collaboration skills, and a professional attitude are essential. Qualifications & Skills
If you are interested in this role, please attach a motivation letter with your application!
- Fluent spoken and written English. Though not mandatory, a good command of Dutch is advantageous.
- 2-3 years of experience in a similar commercial or sales support role
- Completed a relevant higher professional education (Bachelor’s level)
- Strong sense of responsibility and a commercial mindset
- Able to work independently while also thriving in a team environment
- Strong communication skills and confidence in customer interactions
- Energetic, proactive, and results-oriented
- You must live in the Groningen region
- You must hold a valid working permit for the Netherlands
Salary
€2500-€3200 per month
The company
Our client is an international company with an office in Groningen and in Zeeland. They are specialist in AEDs and emergency response solutions across Europe.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
