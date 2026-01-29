Jointly manage the partner network for the sale of AEDs, AED cabinets, and first-aid products, in close cooperation with the sales team (account managers)

Act as the first point of contact for customers and partners

Identify, approach, and engage potential clients, converting opportunities into long-term relationships

Prepare quotations, follow up proactively, and convert them into confirmed orders where possible

Maintain, strengthen, and further develop sustainable customer relationships

Handle the full administrative sales process and ensure accurate processing of sales orders

Identify bottlenecks in the sales process and propose improvements

Actively contribute to increasing international market share.

We are looking for a proactive and detail-oriented Sales Support Administrator to support and grow our client's International sales activities. In this role, you will work closely with the sales team to manage partner relationships, support customers, and contribute to commercial growth in an international environment where efficiency and accuracy are essential.