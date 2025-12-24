Sales Support Administrator | French

Sales Support Administrator | French

Posted on December 24, 2025
Groningen
Dutch, English
Posted on December 24, 2025

About this role

Who are you?  We are looking for a proactive and detail-oriented Sales Support Administrator (French-speaking) to support and grow our sales activities in the French market. In this role, you will work closely with the sales team to manage partner relationships, support customers, and contribute to commercial growth in an international environment where efficiency and accuracy are essential.  Key Responsibilities
  • Jointly manage the partner network for the sale of AEDs, AED cabinets, and first-aid products in France, in close cooperation with the sales team
  • Act as the first point of contact for customers and partners
  • Identify, approach, and engage potential clients, converting opportunities into long-term relationships
  • Prepare quotations, follow up proactively, and convert them into confirmed orders where possible
  • Maintain, strengthen, and further develop sustainable customer relationships
  • Handle the full administrative sales process and ensure accurate processing of sales orders
  • Identify bottlenecks in the sales process and propose improvements
  • Actively contribute to increasing market share in the French market
  

Requirements

Who are you?  We are looking for someone who is enthusiastic, accurate, and process-driven, with a strong customer-oriented mindset. As the role involves frequent interaction with various stakeholders, clear communication, collaboration skills, and a professional attitude are essential.  Qualifications & Skills 
  • Fluent written and spoken French; good command of English and/ or Dutch
  • At least 2-3 years of experience in a similar commercial or sales support role
  • Completed a relevant higher professional education (Bachelor’s level)
  • Strong sense of responsibility and a commercial mindset
  • Able to work independently while also thriving in a team environment
  • Strong communication skills and confidence in customer interactions
  • Energetic, proactive, and results-oriented
  • You must live in Groningen or Zeeland/ Vlissingen region
  • You must hold a valid working permit for the Netherlands
 Please note: you will need to work onsite 100% for the first period of time (Training period - approx. 6 months)After the training, you may work from home - 1 x per week
If you are interested in this role, please attach a motivation letter with your application!

Salary

€2700-€4000 per month

The company

Our client is an international company with an office in Groningen and in Zeeland. They are specialist in AEDs and emergency response solutions across Europe.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
Want more jobs like this?Get Administration / Secretarial jobs in Groningen delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Division Administration and Events Coordinator (ESA/ESTEC)
Team Lead (Mandarin speaker)
Customer Support & Order Specialist
Country Desk Support Officer (ESA/ESTEC)
Receptionist | French
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVNMany Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN
Minimum wage workers in the Netherlands will keep more of their paycheck in 2026Minimum wage workers in the Netherlands will keep more of their paycheck in 2026
Mastering the Dutch job interview: What expats need to knowMastering the Dutch job interview: What expats need to know
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position