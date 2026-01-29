Refund Assistant | Croatian or Serbian

Refund Assistant | Croatian or Serbian

Posted on January 29, 2026
Utrecht
Croatian, Serbian
Posted on January 29, 2026

About this role

In this position, your main responsibility will be to process your customer’s VAT refunds in the most efficient way in order to achieve the maximum refund as quickly as possible. You will provide excellent customer service to both internal and external customers and guide them through the process using your knowledge, expertise and people skills. 
  • Onboard new clients and guide them through the VAT refund process
  • Submit VAT refund requests and monitor their progress until payment
  • Communicate with clients, partners, and tax authorities via phone and email (around 30% of your time)
  • Collect and check required documentation for refund applications
  • Handle the administrative processing of refund requests accurately and on time

Requirements

Due to the nature of this role, in order to succeed you need to be efficient, accurate, and detail-oriented. Of course, along with tax refunds come deadlines that need to be met, so it’s important that you can work well under pressure. Customer service is also the name of the game, and therefore a customer-oriented mindset and interpersonal skills are vital. In addition to these skills, it’s also important that you have:
  • Fluency in Serbian, Croatian or Slovenian and English (written and spoken);
  • Available for 32 > 40 hours per week;
  • Proven office-based experience;
  • An MBO-level education, with affinity for administrative processes
  • Familiarity with SAP and MS Office;
  • A proactive, flexible, and adaptable mind-set;
  • Excellent communication skills and an eye for detail;

Salary

€2600-€2600 per month

The company

Our client is an international leading VAT refund service provider for their clients in the transport industry. They manage the outsourced VAT refund process in addition to pre-financing the VAT directly to their customers. Their biggest clients are international oil, toll, fuel and transport companies all throughout Europe.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
