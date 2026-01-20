Quality and Compliance Assistant

Assist the current Compliance Officer.

Review product labels to ensure compliance with European regulations.

Ensure products meet food safety standards (e.g., HACCP) and are free from prohibited substances.

Support the management of compliance processes within the warehouse.

Conduct internal quality control on key incoming products to verify quality before they are released to the market.

In this position, you will be part of a team responsible for maintaining the highest standards of product quality and food safety compliance. You will be involved in both documentation checks and hands-on product testing, playing a key role in ensuring our quality standards. This role is a great opportunity for candidates who want to be at the heart of the food industry.