Quality and Compliance Assistant
Posted on January 20, 2026
Katwijk
Arabic, English
About this role
In this position, you will be part of a team responsible for maintaining the highest standards of product quality and food safety compliance. You will be involved in both documentation checks and hands-on product testing, playing a key role in ensuring our quality standards. This role is a great opportunity for candidates who want to be at the heart of the food industry.
- Assist the current Compliance Officer.
- Review product labels to ensure compliance with European regulations.
- Ensure products meet food safety standards (e.g., HACCP) and are free from prohibited substances.
- Support the management of compliance processes within the warehouse.
- Conduct internal quality control on key incoming products to verify quality before they are released to the market.
Requirements
- Fluent in English; Arabic and Dutch are a strong preference
- A background or education in food safety is required
- 1+ years of relevant work experience
- Full-time availability in the office
- Required soft skills: flexibility, experience in multicultural environments, strong team player, ability to adapt quickly.
Salary
€3000-€4000 per month
The company
Our client is a leading importer of Arabic and Mediterranean food products, based in Katwijk (Noord-Brabant). They specialize in B2B sales across Europe, supplying high-quality products to businesses. Their office fosters a dynamic and international work environment, bringing together professionals from diverse cultural backgrounds.
