Quality and Compliance Assistant

Posted on January 20, 2026
Katwijk
Arabic, English
Posted on January 20, 2026

About this role

In this position, you will be part of a team responsible for maintaining the highest standards of product quality and food safety compliance. You will be involved in both documentation checks and hands-on product testing, playing a key role in ensuring our quality standards. This role is a great opportunity for candidates who want to be at the heart of the food industry.
  • Assist the current Compliance Officer.
  • Review product labels to ensure compliance with European regulations.
  • Ensure products meet food safety standards (e.g., HACCP) and are free from prohibited substances.
  • Support the management of compliance processes within the warehouse.
  • Conduct internal quality control on key incoming products to verify quality before they are released to the market.

Requirements

  • Fluent in English; Arabic and Dutch are a strong preference
  • A background or education in food safety is required
  • 1+ years of relevant work experience
  • Full-time availability in the office
  • Required soft skills: flexibility, experience in multicultural environments, strong team player, ability to adapt quickly.
Please note: for this position, our client will only consider candidates who live in or near Katwijk (Noord-Brabant).

Salary

€3000-€4000 per month

The company

Our client is a leading importer of Arabic and Mediterranean food products, based in Katwijk (Noord-Brabant). They specialize in B2B sales across Europe, supplying high-quality products to businesses. Their office fosters a dynamic and international work environment, bringing together professionals from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
