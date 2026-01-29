If you speak Serbian and/or Croatian and would like to join a dynamic, International company based in Utrecht – have a look at the job opportunity we are offering!

Our client operates in the tax industry in the majority of EU countries and provides high-quality service and a level of professionalism for their B2B clients. The company has a great multicultural environment, a close-knit team, diverse and motivating tasks, and stable career development!

Responsibilities:

To achieve maximum refunds for our customers by processing their tax claims speedily and correctly.

To deliver excellent service to both internal and external relations, and to ensure staying up to date with relevant knowledge and skills in the Customer Operations area.

To work closely and support each other and other parts of the business in times of deadlines.

Requirements:

Fluency in Serbian and/or Croatian and English, both written and spoken

and English, both written and spoken 1 to 2 years in financial, administrative, or customer service roles within an international environment

SAP experience is a plus

Microsoft Office skills

Enthusiastic, team player, flexible

Service-minded, results-driven, and with an eye for detail

What’s in it for you?

Salary: 2600 gross p/m

Friendly and international work environment

Pension & WGA insurance

Transport reimbursement

Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands.

The post Administrative Customer Assistant | Serbian & Croatian appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.