Work Planner Maritime Schiedam

You are responsible for selecting and managing the necessary materials and tools. You place orders with our suppliers and ensure that the materials arrive on site on time, according to schedule. You also request quotes and, based on these, create recommended orders in our ERP system (Navision). You ensure that the technicians have the correct engineering documents for the installation of the systems. As a work planner, you are the central figure in every project, with every day offering new challenges! Your responsibilities also include the following:

You have at least a level 3 vocational diploma in a technical field and have a good understanding of electrical engineering and mechanics. You can read 3D drawings and have knowledge of various components, such as different cable types, PLCs, relays, and specialized measuring equipment. Experience as a work planner is a plus, but newcomers are also very welcome. Your work ethic is especially important: you are a friendly, helpful colleague who always keeps appointments. You work accurately and have an eye for detail. Your administration is well‑organized, and you ensure that your colleagues have the right materials and instructions to get started. In addition, we expect the following from you:

In this role, you will be responsible for the system integration of electrical and automation systems onboard naval vessels, submarines, and luxury superyachts. The work is complex and innovative, with each project customized to the client’s specific needs. After delivery, we remain responsible for maintenance and upgrades throughout the vessel’s entire lifecycle.

For the Defence Safety & Security Installation department, our client is looking for a Work Planner. You will ensure that the installation technicians onboard naval vessels are provided with the correct materials, tools, and documentation, at the right time and in the correct quantities. The location is Schiedam, but for the project, you will be based at the shipyard in Vlissingen. The position is available for 32‑40 hours per week.