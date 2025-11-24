Supply Chain Coordinator Footwear - Temporary

We are seeking a Supply Chain Coordinator to join a Footwear Supply Planning team in Amsterdam. In this role, you will support the end-to-end supply planning process, ensuring products are delivered on time and with high availability, working closely with vendors, product development, and regional teams.

Responsibilities include maintaining purchase orders, updating supply data, monitoring inbound production and shipments, tracking key KPIs, and resolving supply discrepancies. You will also support reporting and process improvements to ensure smooth operations.

This is a temporary assignment from January 06, 2026 to August 21, 2026. If you are detail-oriented, proactive, and thrive in a fast-paced environment, we would love to hear from you!

Your responsibilities are to:



Maintain and update purchase orders and supply data across systems (SAP, GT Nexus, VMS);



Monitor inbound production and shipments, addressing delays with vendors and internal teams;



Generate and share reports on supply status and key KPIs (OTA/OTD, PO accuracy);



Manage over- and under-shipments, negotiate replenishments or adjustments with vendors;



Build strong relationships with vendors and support operational tasks for on-time delivery;



Track actual vs. planned shipments, resolving discrepancies and ensuring smooth supply flow;



Support global/regional data requests and continuous process improvements.





A temporary opportunity to contribute to high-profile global collections;



Work within a creative, diverse, and collaborative international team;



Competitive salary based on experience;



Potential for contract extension depending on business needs.



How we'll proceed:

Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process.