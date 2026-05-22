As a Drivers Desk Employee, you will contribute to the smooth operation of our logistics processes by acting as the key link between drivers, the warehouse, and the planning department. Your role involves handling transport and delivery documentation with precision, ensuring clear communication across teams, and identifying opportunities to improve workflows. This is a dynamic position where your organizational and communication skills will make a real difference.

What You Will Do:

Process and verify: transport and delivery documentation to ensure accuracy and completeness.

Communicate: effectively with drivers, the warehouse, and the planning team to keep processes running smoothly.

Archive: documents and data according to established procedures for easy retrieval and compliance.

Report: relevant information and deviations to the planning and warehouse teams for timely resolution.

Monitor: the loading process to ensure it adheres to company guidelines and standards.

What do we offer you

We believe in supporting your growth as a person and as a Drivers Desk Employee, work-life balance, and career aspirations. Joining us means becoming part of a team that values collaboration, development, and well-being.

Salary between €2,560 and €2,600 per month.

Temporary contract with the prospect of permanent employment.

Full-time position, 40 hours per week.

Full reimbursement for commuting expenses.

Comprehensive pension plan for your future security.

Training opportunities and career advancement within the company.

Job Requirements

We are looking for a detail-oriented and proactive Drivers Desk Employee with strong communication skills and a passion for logistics.

Fluent in English; Dutch is a strong advantage.

Proficient in Excel and administrative systems.

Accurate, structured, and analytically minded.

Clear communicator with excellent information-sharing skills.

Proactive and open to process improvements.

About the company

Located in Tilburg, our modern logistics hub is a dynamic space where innovation meets collaboration. With a strong foundation in reliability, teamwork, and continuous improvement, we are committed to delivering excellence in every aspect of our operations.

We pride ourselves on fostering an open and inclusive culture where everyone feels valued. From investing in your professional growth through training programs to supporting a healthy work-life balance, we ensure that our employees thrive both personally and professionally.

Are you ready as a Drivers Desk Employee to join a team that values your contributions and supports your ambitions?