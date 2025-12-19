Program Manager - Strategy & QBR (Temporary - 24 hours)

Posted on December 19, 2025
About this role

For a leading Dutch e-commerce organization, we are seeking a Program Manager to take ownership of the Quarterly Business Review (QBR) process during a colleague's prolonged absence. You will drive strategic programs, coordinate cross-functional teams, and ensure alignment on OKRs and key initiatives across the organization.


Your responsibilities are to:



  • Own and manage the Quarterly Business Review (QBR) process end-to-end;

  • Coordinate and consolidate quarterly OKR updates across teams;

  • Prepare board- and executive-level presentations and summaries;

  • Build alignment and manage relationships with key stakeholders;

  • Drive process improvements and maintain high-quality standards;

  • Support cross-functional teams in executing strategic initiatives.

This is a challenging part-time (24 hours) assignment for at least 3 months. The salary indication for this position depends on knowledge and experience and is 8.500 euros gross per month based on 40 hours. This assignment can only be done through a flexible contract with us, freelance is not an option.


What's next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, digitally or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as thoroughly as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the process. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

Salary

EUR 8500
