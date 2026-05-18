Organisation Design & Transformation Consultant (full-time) - Temporary

Are you an experienced Organisation Design professional who thrives at the intersection of strategy, structure and data? Do you know how to translate complex organisational challenges into clear models, roles and decision-making frameworks?

For an international organisation, we are looking for an Organisation Design & Transformation Consultant who can strengthen the HR Centre of Expertise during a period of organisational change.

Are you available full-time (38 hours) from May 18th until October 9th, 2026, and ready to take on a complex organisation design challenge? Then I’d love to get in touch.

Please note: this position is not open to freelancers.

In this role, you are responsible for designing, analysing and optimising organisational structures, roles and operating models. You ensure that organisation design supports business strategy, performance and agility, while operating within established governance and job evaluation frameworks.

You act as a trusted advisor to senior stakeholders and play a key role in supporting complex organisational decision-making.

Responsibilities: