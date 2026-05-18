Organisation Design & Transformation Consultant (full-time) - Temporary
About this role
Are you an experienced Organisation Design professional who thrives at the intersection of strategy, structure and data? Do you know how to translate complex organisational challenges into clear models, roles and decision-making frameworks?
For an international organisation, we are looking for an Organisation Design & Transformation Consultant who can strengthen the HR Centre of Expertise during a period of organisational change.
Are you available full-time (38 hours) from May 18th until October 9th, 2026, and ready to take on a complex organisation design challenge? Then I’d love to get in touch.
Please note: this position is not open to freelancers.
In this role, you are responsible for designing, analysing and optimising organisational structures, roles and operating models. You ensure that organisation design supports business strategy, performance and agility, while operating within established governance and job evaluation frameworks.
You act as a trusted advisor to senior stakeholders and play a key role in supporting complex organisational decision-making.
Responsibilities:
- Design and redesign organisational structures (As-Is / To-Be) aligned with strategy and operating model
- Conduct organisational diagnostics (e.g. spans & layers, FTE development, role distribution)
- Identify inefficiencies such as duplication, unclear accountabilities or suboptimal structures
- Translate strategic direction into clear organisational models, roles and responsibilities
- Execute and support job evaluation processes (Korn Ferry Hay)
- Safeguard consistency in job grading, titles and role frameworks
- Advise senior stakeholders, HRBPs and project teams on organisation design decisions
- Support reorganisations, integrations and transformation initiatives
- Develop insights and dashboards to support data-driven decision-making
- Deliver impact analyses (cost, risk and organisational impact)
Requirements
For this role we are looking for a strong and independent professional who operates comfortably at senior level.
You bring:
- 6-10 years of experience in Organisation Design, Organisation Development or HR Transformation
- Proven experience with job evaluation systems (Korn Ferry Hay is a strong plus)
- Strong analytical skills and experience with people/data analytics
- Experience in complex organisational change environments
- Ability to influence stakeholders without formal authority
- A structured, pragmatic and flexible working style
- Strong communication and stakeholder management skills
- Fluency in English (Dutch is a plus)
Salary
You will be employed through our agency on a temporary contract for this assignment.
- Temporary assignment: May 18th, 2026 – October 9th, 2026
- Full-time (38 hours per week)
- Hybrid working model
- Salary up to €6,100 gross per month (based on 38 hours)
- Flex contract via our agency
- ZZP / freelance is not possible
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.