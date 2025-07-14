Jobs in Eindhoven
18

jobs in Eindhoven

Recruitment Consultant
HR / Recruitment
Eindhoven
Posted on November 26, 2025
Assistant Restaurant Manager - Healthy Fastservice
Horeca / Tourism
Eindhoven
Posted on November 5, 2025
Post a job
IT Desktop Support Officer
IT & technology
Eindhoven
Posted on November 7, 2025
Field Service Engineer Eindhoven
Engineering
Eindhoven
Posted on November 1, 2025
Maintenance Technician Eindhoven
Engineering
Eindhoven
Posted on October 29, 2025
Learn more about working in the Netherlands

Our guide to average salaries per industry, working hours, employment contracts, and more.

Technical Customer Success Specialist | Dutch
Customer service
Eindhoven
Posted on October 25, 2025
Regional Business Development Manager – Spain and Italy
Sales
Eindhoven
Posted on October 15, 2025
Regional Business Development Manager – Benelux
Sales
Eindhoven
Posted on October 15, 2025
Regional Business Development Manager – Spain and Italy
Sales
Eindhoven
Posted on October 15, 2025
Regional Business Development Manager – Nordics
Sales
Eindhoven
Posted on October 15, 2025
Regional Business Development Manager – Ukraine
Sales
Eindhoven
Posted on October 15, 2025
Regional Business Development Manager – Nordics
Sales
Eindhoven
Posted on October 15, 2025
Head of Categories & Procurement
Sales
Eindhoven
Posted on September 25, 2025
Quality Engineer Eindhoven
Engineering
Eindhoven
Posted on September 20, 2025
Sales Empowerment Specialist | English
Sales
Eindhoven
Posted on July 19, 2025
Sales Support Specialist | English C2
Customer service
Eindhoven
Posted on July 19, 2025
Senior Software Engineer MES Eindhoven
IT & technology
Eindhoven
Posted on July 14, 2025
Automation Engineer Eindhoven
Engineering
Eindhoven
Posted on July 14, 2025
List your vacancies on IamExpat

Reach more candidates on the most popular job board for internationals in the Netherlands!

Start posting

CAREER ESSENTIALS FOR EXPATS

Working in the Netherlands
Career coaches
DIRECTORY
Salary & average income
Holiday allowance
Minimum wage
Working hours
Time off & leave
Paid holidays
Sick leave
Maternity leave
Parental leave
Finding a job
Recruitment agenciesCV adviceCover letterJob interview
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.