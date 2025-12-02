Quality Engineer Eindhoven

Are you passionate about quality engineering and eager to make a real impact? Xelvin is seeking an experienced Quality Engineer to join the engineering team of a leading technology company based in Eindhoven. In this role, you will use your technical expertise to enhance product quality, drive continuous improvement, and contribute directly to innovation and sustainability.

This employer designs and builds meaningful technologies that help shape the future. Their solutions contribute to a world where resources are optimized, connectivity unites people, and technology enables everyone to thrive. Their work spans development, manufacturing (especially electronics), and end-of-life/after-market lifecycle stages.

As the Quality Engineer, you will:

Be a key figure throughout the entire product life cycle — from sales and product development through serial production to end-of-life.

Ensure alignment of the organization with customer requirements and expectations, and lead quality discussions both internally and with external stakeholders.

Inspire teams to continuously improve working methods.

Lead root cause analyses and improvement programs to address quality issues comprehensively.

Support product & process design decisions with quality input.

Work on supplier quality: assessing, improving, and managing supplier-related quality issues.

Identify major areas for improvement, take full ownership of those areas, and help improve the overall performance of the organization.

To succeed in this role, you bring:

A Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Applied Physics, or a related technical field.

Approximately 6 years of experience in quality engineering, especially within an (electronics) manufacturing environment.

Proficiency with quality tools and methodologies (for example: 8D, 5 Whys, Ishikawa diagrams, FMEA, APQP).

Experience in supporting supplier quality.

Strong problem solving skills and an ability to work well with internal and external stakeholders.

About Xelvin: You find it a challenge to find the right match and to map out what is required to relocate to the Netherlands. Xelvin knows what it takes to get this going and supports you in finding the right job, a place to live and the required documentation to get started. Xelvin is an international recruitment agency with over 16 years of experience. We believe that technology is an indispensable link for the development and sustainability of the world. That is why we connect the best people to the best companies and bring craftsmanship and ambition further together. Always with passion and in an individual, goal-oriented way.