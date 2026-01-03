Automation Engineer Eindhoven

Automation Engineer Eindhoven

Posted on January 3, 2026
Eindhoven
Posted on January 3, 2026

About this role

Introduction to the job As a Software Engineer – PLC for our client, you will not only be programming the client’s software and integrating the systems, but you’ll also be checking qualifications and adjusting the programs and systems accordingly.

Responsibilities include:

  • Design, develop, and maintain software for PLC systems using C++;
  • Integrate and interface with hardware components including PLCs, input/output modules, CPUs, and various memory types;
  • Develop and implement effective programming architectures for PLC systems;
  • Ensure robust and efficient communication between PLCs and other devices using protocols such as Modbus, Profibus, Profinet, and Ethernet/IP;
  • Diagnose and troubleshoot PLC programs and hardware issues efficiently to minimize downtime and ensuring smooth operation of automated systems;
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define software requirements and deliver high-quality solutions;
  • Troubleshoot and resolve software and hardware issues in PLC systems;
  • Stay updated with the latest advancements in PLC technology and communication protocols.

Job requirements

  • Bachelor or Master’s degree in Electronics, programming or equivalent;
  • Minimum of 3-5 years experience as a software engineer or role in which programming was the main focus;
  • Good documentation practices to maintain organized and well-documented PLC programs;
  • Understanding of electrical systems (incl. circuits, wiring diagrams and electrical safety);
  • Strong knowledge of programming languages defined in IEC 61131:
    • LD (Ladder Diagram)
    • FBD (Function Block Diagram)
    • ST (Structured Text)
    • SFC (Sequential Function Chart)
    • IL (Instruction List)
  • Proficiency in using PLC programming language Phoenix Contact PCWorx is a pré.

Who is Xelvin?

Xelvin is a Dutch consultancy company specializing in Engineering. We hire National Degree, Bachelor, Masters and Ph.D. candidates with a background in Mechatronics, Electronics, Electrical, Mechanical, Automotive and Physics. Our focus is within the High-Tech, Industrial Automation and Automotive industry in the Eindhoven region.

Want more jobs like this?Get Engineering jobs in Eindhoven delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Quality Engineer Eindhoven
Projectleader Building Automation Eindhoven
Maintenance Technician Eindhoven
Project Lead Building Automation Regio Eindhoven
Operational Excellence Team Leader - R&D
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVNMany Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN
Minimum wage workers in the Netherlands will keep more of their paycheck in 2026Minimum wage workers in the Netherlands will keep more of their paycheck in 2026
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position