Automation Engineer Eindhoven

Introduction to the job As a Software Engineer – PLC for our client, you will not only be programming the client’s software and integrating the systems, but you’ll also be checking qualifications and adjusting the programs and systems accordingly.

Responsibilities include:

Design, develop, and maintain software for PLC systems using C++;

Integrate and interface with hardware components including PLCs, input/output modules, CPUs, and various memory types;

Develop and implement effective programming architectures for PLC systems;

Ensure robust and efficient communication between PLCs and other devices using protocols such as Modbus, Profibus, Profinet, and Ethernet/IP;

Diagnose and troubleshoot PLC programs and hardware issues efficiently to minimize downtime and ensuring smooth operation of automated systems;

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define software requirements and deliver high-quality solutions;

Troubleshoot and resolve software and hardware issues in PLC systems;

Stay updated with the latest advancements in PLC technology and communication protocols.

Job requirements

Bachelor or Master’s degree in Electronics, programming or equivalent;

Minimum of 3-5 years experience as a software engineer or role in which programming was the main focus;

Good documentation practices to maintain organized and well-documented PLC programs;

Understanding of electrical systems (incl. circuits, wiring diagrams and electrical safety);

Strong knowledge of programming languages defined in IEC 61131:

LD (Ladder Diagram)



FBD (Function Block Diagram)



ST (Structured Text)



SFC (Sequential Function Chart)



IL (Instruction List)

Proficiency in using PLC programming language Phoenix Contact PCWorx is a pré.

Who is Xelvin?

Xelvin is a Dutch consultancy company specializing in Engineering. We hire National Degree, Bachelor, Masters and Ph.D. candidates with a background in Mechatronics, Electronics, Electrical, Mechanical, Automotive and Physics. Our focus is within the High-Tech, Industrial Automation and Automotive industry in the Eindhoven region.