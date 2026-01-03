Maintenance Technician Eindhoven

About Us We are a leading company in the food and packaging industry, committed to delivering high-quality products with innovative technology and reliable production processes. To strengthen our technical team, we are looking for a skilled Maintenance Technician with experience in both mechanical and electrical maintenance.

Role & Responsibilities As a Maintenance Technician, you will be responsible for ensuring the optimal performance and reliability of our production machinery. You will work closely with the production team and other technicians to prevent downtime and keep our operations running smoothly.

Your tasks will include:

Performing preventive and corrective maintenance on production and packaging equipment.

Troubleshooting and repairing mechanical and electrical faults.

Supporting machine optimization and improvements to increase efficiency and reliability.

Diagnosing and resolving issues with PLC-controlled systems (Siemens, Allen‑Bradley, or similar).

Ensuring compliance with safety, hygiene, and quality standards within the food industry.

Collaborating with external suppliers and service partners when needed.

Qualifications & Skills

Completed vocational or technical education in Mechatronics, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or a related field.

Proven experience in both mechanical and electrical maintenance, preferably in the food or packaging industry.

Hands‑on experience with PLC systems (troubleshooting and modifications).

Strong problem‑solving skills and ability to work under pressure.

Flexibility to work in shifts or be on call when required.

Good communication skills in English (both written and spoken).

What We Offer

2‑year contract of 40 hours per week.

A relocation service which includes finding a house, Visa applications and all documentation that is required.

25 paid holidays a year (+ potential ADV days).

Public holidays, with a maximum of 7 per year, which are paid by Xelvin.

Holiday allowance of 8.33% over your total gross annual income. Paid each year in May.

Overtime and shift allowance will be paid by Xelvin accordingly.

Travel allowance of €0,23 per km for travel to work and back home.

Interested? Are you ready to work in a high tech food environment? Please reach out to me and send me your CV!

Tim Teeuwen Managing consultant +31 6 45 81 31 21 t.teeuwen@xelvin.nl