Projectleader Building Automation Eindhoven

As a Project Lead for Building Automation, you work closely with the Project Manager and lead a multidisciplinary team of engineers, planners, and technical specialists within the field of building-related automation systems. You are responsible for the day-to-day coordination of the team and ensure that projects progress smoothly from initial design through final delivery. You will oversee multiple complex projects simultaneously, with a strong focus on cleanroom environments and systems related to cooling generation and distribution. In this role, you manage the preparation, planning, and coordination of all project activities, while actively monitoring progress in terms of time, budget, and quality. You direct external partners and take ownership of developing, reviewing, and maintaining a wide range of technical documents, such as I/O lists, control schematics, cabinet designs, and technical specifications. You work independently using project documentation, prepare project budgets, and support procurement activities. You handle change orders (additional/reduced work), including associated calculations, quotations, and financial closure. You also perform verification and validation checks on installations according to design requirements and test protocols, and coordinate on-site commissioning activities (SAT/ISAT). Document management, maintaining risk files, and delivering technical reports and final documentation sets are key responsibilities as well. Throughout the project, you maintain close communication with internal colleagues, clients, and suppliers to ensure full alignment across all disciplines. You consistently work according to applicable safety, quality, health, and environmental regulations.

Job requirements

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent level of education (HBO level or higher).

Completed technical training such as HIT, MIT W2, or education focused on control engineering, automation systems, air-handling, or hydraulic systems for cooling/heating installations (TVVL).

Approximately 10 years of proven experience with building automation systems, ideally within cleanroom environments and cooling generation/distribution systems.

Strong knowledge of relevant regulations, norms, and technical standards, including NEN 4010, NEN 3140, and NEN 8012.

Experience working with automated building and control systems.

Possession of a valid VCA-VOL and GPI certificate, or willingness to obtain these.

Contact: m.kortlang@xelvin.nl