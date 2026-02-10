Project & Installation Engineer

You manage installations from preparation through commissioning and optimization. This ranges from new production lines to refrigeration systems or complete building decommissioning. You ensure everything meets the highest standards in safety, hygiene, and efficiency.

Installing, testing, and commissioning process installations and machines;

End-responsible for medium-sized projects (planning, budget, scope, risks);

Carrying out modifications and upgrades to existing installations;

Troubleshooting technical malfunctions;

Preparing documentation and reports;

Training operators and technical teams;

Preparing work permits, reception, instruction, and supervision of suppliers;

Coordinating suppliers and work permits;

Identifying optimization opportunities;

Ensuring compliance with HACCP, GMP, and other regulations.