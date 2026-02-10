Project & Installation Engineer
Eindhoven
Posted on February 10, 2026
About this role
Project & Installation Engineer Region Eindhoven
You manage installations from preparation through commissioning and optimization. This ranges from new production lines to refrigeration systems or complete building decommissioning. You ensure everything meets the highest standards in safety, hygiene, and efficiency.
- Installing, testing, and commissioning process installations and machines;
- End-responsible for medium-sized projects (planning, budget, scope, risks);
- Carrying out modifications and upgrades to existing installations;
- Troubleshooting technical malfunctions;
- Preparing documentation and reports;
- Training operators and technical teams;
- Preparing work permits, reception, instruction, and supervision of suppliers;
- Coordinating suppliers and work permits;
- Identifying optimization opportunities;
- Ensuring compliance with HACCP, GMP, and other regulations.
Job requirements
- A Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, or similar;
- At least 5 years of experience in a similar role;
- Experience in the food industry is a plus;
- Technical project management skills;
- Familiar with hygiene and safety regulations within the food sector;
- Good command of Dutch and English;
- Analytical, solution-oriented, and strong communication skills.
Do you want to deliver installations from start to finish in a dynamic food production environment? This is your next move.
