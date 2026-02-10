About the company

Our client is a leading manufacturing organization within the food industry, operating multiple modern production sites in the Netherlands. The company is in the midst of a professionalization journey in industrial automation, digitalization, and data-driven manufacturing.

Innovation, safety, and continuous improvement are key pillars within the organization. To support this ambition, they are expanding their technical team with an Industrial Automation Engineer.

The role

As an Industrial Automation Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in bridging technology, people, and processes. You will work on automation pilots and projects, helping to develop them into standardized and scalable solutions across the organization.

This is not a traditional PLC/SCADA programming role. Instead, you act as a technically strong automation professional who coordinates, challenges suppliers, and connects internal stakeholders. You are a key link between OT and IT and an ambassador for new technologies on the shop floor.

Your responsibilities