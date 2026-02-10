Project & commissioning Engineer

About the company

Our client is a leading manufacturing organization within the food industry, operating multiple production sites in the Netherlands. The company continuously invests in modernization, process optimization, and technical innovation, with a strong focus on safety, quality, and reliability.

They are looking to strengthen their technical team with an experienced Project & Installation Engineer

The role

As a Project & Installation Engineer, you combine project ownership with a hands-on presence on the shop floor. You manage technical projects from preparation through installation, commissioning, and handover.

You are responsible for medium-sized technical projects and work closely with project managers, maintenance teams, production, QA, and external suppliers. This role suits someone who enjoys both planning and execution.

Your responsibilities