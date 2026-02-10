Project & commissioning Engineer
About this role
Project & commissioning Engineer Eindhoven
About the company
Our client is a leading manufacturing organization within the food industry, operating multiple production sites in the Netherlands. The company continuously invests in modernization, process optimization, and technical innovation, with a strong focus on safety, quality, and reliability.
They are looking to strengthen their technical team with an experienced Project & Installation Engineer
The role
As a Project & Installation Engineer, you combine project ownership with a hands-on presence on the shop floor. You manage technical projects from preparation through installation, commissioning, and handover.
You are responsible for medium-sized technical projects and work closely with project managers, maintenance teams, production, QA, and external suppliers. This role suits someone who enjoys both planning and execution.
Your responsibilities
- Installing, testing, and commissioning new and existing process installations and machinery
- Taking end-to-end responsibility for medium-sized technical projects (scope, planning, budget, risks, and execution)
- Managing and executing modifications and upgrades to existing installations
- Troubleshooting technical issues during and after installation and start-up
- Preparing technical documentation and reports
- Training operators and local maintenance teams
- Ensuring compliance with safety, quality, and hygiene standards (HACCP, GMP)
- Coordinating with internal stakeholders and external suppliers
- Bachelor’s level education in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, or a comparable field
- At least 5 years of relevant experience as a Project Engineer, Installation Engineer, or Commissioning Engineer
- Experience in an industrial manufacturing environment, preferably within the food industry
- Knowledge of industrial automation, technical drawing tools, and project-based working
- Hands-on, solution-oriented, and strong communication skills
- Good command of Dutch and English, spoken and written