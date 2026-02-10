Project & commissioning Engineer

Posted on February 10, 2026
Eindhoven
About this role

About the company
Our client is a leading manufacturing organization within the food industry, operating multiple production sites in the Netherlands. The company continuously invests in modernization, process optimization, and technical innovation, with a strong focus on safety, quality, and reliability.
They are looking to strengthen their technical team with an experienced Project & Installation Engineer

The role
As a Project & Installation Engineer, you combine project ownership with a hands-on presence on the shop floor. You manage technical projects from preparation through installation, commissioning, and handover.
You are responsible for medium-sized technical projects and work closely with project managers, maintenance teams, production, QA, and external suppliers. This role suits someone who enjoys both planning and execution.

Your responsibilities

  • Installing, testing, and commissioning new and existing process installations and machinery
  • Taking end-to-end responsibility for medium-sized technical projects (scope, planning, budget, risks, and execution)
  • Managing and executing modifications and upgrades to existing installations
  • Troubleshooting technical issues during and after installation and start-up
  • Preparing technical documentation and reports
  • Training operators and local maintenance teams
  • Ensuring compliance with safety, quality, and hygiene standards (HACCP, GMP)
  • Coordinating with internal stakeholders and external suppliers
Your profile
  • Bachelor’s level education in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, or a comparable field
  • At least 5 years of relevant experience as a Project Engineer, Installation Engineer, or Commissioning Engineer
  • Experience in an industrial manufacturing environment, preferably within the food industry
  • Knowledge of industrial automation, technical drawing tools, and project-based working
  • Hands-on, solution-oriented, and strong communication skills
  • Good command of Dutch and English, spoken and written
