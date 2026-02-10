Maintenance Engineer
About this role
Maintenance Engineer Eindhoven
About the company
Our client is a modern manufacturing organization within the food industry, operating multiple production sites in the Netherlands. Reliability, safety, and continuous improvement are key priorities within the technical organization.
To further professionalize maintenance and asset management, they are looking to expand their Technical Support team with an experienced Maintenance Engineer.
The role
As a Maintenance Engineer, you are responsible for developing, implementing, and optimizing maintenance strategies and processes. You work across multiple sites and support local technical teams with complex maintenance challenges, improvement initiatives, and investment projects.
Your focus is on structure, analysis, and optimization, rather than day-to-day troubleshooting. You collaborate closely with maintenance teams, suppliers, and fellow engineers to improve reliability, availability, and cost efficiency.
Your responsibilities
- Developing and optimizing multi-year preventive and predictive maintenance plans
- Monitoring and analyzing maintenance performance and initiating improvement actions
- Defining and controlling maintenance budgets with a focus on cost optimization
- Managing maintenance contracts and relationships with external suppliers
- Implementing and improving maintenance management systems (CMMS)
- Supporting local maintenance teams with complex breakdowns and major maintenance activities
- Contributing to investment projects and equipment modifications
- Ensuring compliance with safety, health, and environmental regulations
- Staying up to date with developments in the field and supporting pilots or improvement initiatives
Your profile
- Bachelor’s level education in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or a comparable field
- At least 5 years of experience in a similar maintenance or reliability role within an industrial environment
- Knowledge of maintenance methodologies such as RCM, TPM, and/or VAM
- Experience with maintenance management systems (e.g. Ultimo)
- Strong analytical skills and cost-conscious mindset
- Good communication skills and a collaborative attitude
- Knowledge of relevant legislation and regulations is an advantage