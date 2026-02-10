About the company

Our client is a modern manufacturing organization within the food industry, operating multiple production sites in the Netherlands. Reliability, safety, and continuous improvement are key priorities within the technical organization.

To further professionalize maintenance and asset management, they are looking to expand their Technical Support team with an experienced Maintenance Engineer.

The role

As a Maintenance Engineer, you are responsible for developing, implementing, and optimizing maintenance strategies and processes. You work across multiple sites and support local technical teams with complex maintenance challenges, improvement initiatives, and investment projects.

Your focus is on structure, analysis, and optimization, rather than day-to-day troubleshooting. You collaborate closely with maintenance teams, suppliers, and fellow engineers to improve reliability, availability, and cost efficiency.

Your responsibilities