Senior Software Engineer MES Eindhoven

Would you like to take your career as a Senior MES Software Engineer to the next level and join one of the international companies in the Netherlands? We are looking for a driven engineer that wants to contribute to the growth of our position in the South of the Netherlands.

As a Senior MES software engineer, you design, build and implement IT software for industrial installations

The fast growing business unit of MES & Data Analytics consists of around 55 specialists and is looking for engineers that can strengthen the team.

You ensure, in close consultation with the customer and client, that the desired output is correctly translated into a clear and transparent design.

You find it a challenge to find the right match and to map out what is required to relocate to the Netherlands. Xelvin knows what it takes to get this going and supports you in finding the right job, a place to live and the required documentation to get started. Xelvin is an international recruitment agency with over 16 years of experience. We believe that technology is an indispensable link for the development and sustainability of the world. That is why we connect the best people to the best companies and bring craftsmanship and ambition further together. Always with passion and in an individual, goal-oriented way.

Offer description