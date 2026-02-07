Field Service Engineer Eindhoven

A international client of Xelvin is searching for a Field Service Engineer. The role is ideal for someone who likes to travel and see the world. Your responsebilties will be:

Installing and commissioning packaging machines at customer sites;

Servicing, upgrading, and modifying existing machines

Supporting production start-ups for new lines, products, or systems;

Training local staff to work with the equipment effectively;

Conducting Site Acceptance Tests (SAT);

Reporting visits and providing technical feedback to project teams;

Identifying technical improvements and supporting internal development.

You’re technically skilled, solution-driven, and enjoy working in different environments. You like taking initiative, thrive in an international setting, and know how to keep customers happy, even under pressure.

What we expact from you:

A completed MBO level 4 technical education (mechatronics, mechanical, or electrical engineering);

2–5 years of experience in a similar technical role

PLC knowledge is a plus;

Willingness to travel internationally up to 70–80% of the time (mainly weekdays);

Strong communication skills and customer focus;

Fluency in English; any additional language (French, German, Spanish, Polish, Italian) is a bonus.

Ready to work on cutting-edge technology while traveling the world? Apply today or reach out to Xelvin for more info!