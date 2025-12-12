Accounting & Administrative Officer | Japanese or Dutch
Eindhoven
Dutch, English
About this role
For our client, we are looking for a dedicated professional to support both accounting and administrative functions within the organization. The ideal candidate will play an important role in ensuring smooth financial operations and effective day-to-day office management.Key Responsibilities
- Manage Accounts Payable (AP) and Accounts Receivable (AR), including recording invoices and tracking outstanding balances.
- Perform bank-related tasks, including downloading bank statements, monitoring deposits/withdrawals, updating AR/AP records, and preparing payment transactions through online banking.
- Assist the external accounting ﬁrm on bookkeeping and monthly closings.
- Assist in answering questions from HQ regarding ﬁnancial reports, together with the external accounting ﬁrm.
- Support VAT applications and tax ﬁlings with the external tax advisor.
- Monitor and update cash ﬂow, prepare payments, and maintain ﬁxed asset records.
- Handle employee expense reimbursements in line with company policies and VAT rules. Arrange business trip advance payments based on approved requests.
- Prepare requested information for audit, communicating with auditors as needed.
- Provide general administrative support to ensure smooth daily operations.
Requirements
Skills and Qualifications
- Minimum 3 years of experience in accounting, finance, or bookkeeping.
- Strong understanding of AP/AR processes and Dutch VAT principles.
- Fluency in English (written and spoken); Dutch or Japanese is highly preferred.
- Ability to work independently and within a small team.
- Excellent collaboration skills, with a particular emphasis on effective communication and coordination with HQ in Japan, as well as with external accountants, consultants, and auditors.
- Residence in Eindhoven or the surrounding area.
Salary
€3000-€3500 per month
The company
Our client specializes in the distribution of high-quality electronic components and equipment to a diverse range of industries. With a commitment to providing top-notch customer service and technical support, they have built a strong reputation within the industry. Their extensive inventory and partnerships with leading manufacturers allow them to offer a wide selection of products and solutions to meet the unique needs of their clients.
