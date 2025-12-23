Sales Support | Japanese or Dutch
Posted on December 23, 2025
Eindhoven
Dutch, English
Posted on December 23, 2025
About this role
For our client, we are looking for a dedicated professional to support sales operations and administrative functions within the organization.Key Responsibilities
- Preparing and managing quotations, purchase orders, invoices, and shipping documentation.
- Coordinating import and export processes as well as deliveries with logistics partners and warehouses.
- Managing inventory levels and maintaining up-to-date customer forecasts.
- Preparing monthly reports and performance summaries.
- Communicating effectively with customers, suppliers, colleagues in the Munich office, and the headquarters in Japan.
Requirements
Skills and Qualifications
- Minimum 3 years of experience in a similar role within a relevant industry.
- Hands-on experience with ERP systems for sales, order processing, and inventory management.
- Strong proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Word, and Outlook.
- A detail-oriented, well-organized professional with strong problem-solving skills.
- Fluency in English (written and spoken); Dutch or Japanese is highly preferred.
- Ability to work independently and within a small team.
Salary
€3000-€3500 per month
The company
Our client specializes in the distribution of high-quality electronic components and equipment to a diverse range of industries. With a commitment to providing top-notch customer service and technical support, they have built a strong reputation within the industry. Their extensive inventory and partnerships with leading manufacturers allow them to offer a wide selection of products and solutions to meet the unique needs of their clients.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Finance / Accounting jobs in Eindhoven delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Accounting & Administrative Officer | Japanese or Dutch
Intercompany Accountant (Temporary)
Senior Credit Controller | German & Dutch | Alkmaar
Assistant Financial Controller (ESA/ESTEC)
Indirect Tax Specialist - English