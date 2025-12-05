Business Travel Consultant – Dutch & English
About this role
Our client delivers specialised travel solutions for organisations in the humanitarian, non-governmental organisations, and global development sectors. They manage complex, mission-critical travel with precision, speed, and care. From coordinating emergency deployments to supporting long-term international programs, their work enables clients to focus on what matters most: creating meaningful impact on a global scale.
We are now looking for a motivated Business Travel Consultant to join their team and work remotely from the Netherlands.
In this role, you will be assisting clients with travel requirements, including but not limited to booking flights, hotels, rail, arranging car hire, airport parking and advising on travel visas.
Job Profile for Business Travel Consultant
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Manage a portfolio of existing clients and accounts while delivering first-class customer service
- Provide quotations to clients not favouring one airline/supplier
- Provide accurate and unbiased quotations. Follow up to ensure customer requirements are met and request feedback when quotations are declined
- Process client card payments efficiently
- Collaborate with Business Account Managers to maximise opportunities and pass on relevant leads
- Coordinate with the Ticketing and Finance teams to ensure smooth reservation and ticket issuance
- Achieve personal objectives in line with company KPIs and account SLAs
- Understand and communicate key products, services and unique selling points
- Promote and uphold the company values, behaviours and culture
- Participate actively in team meetings and airline training sessions
- Identify training needs and suggest areas where further in-house development could enhance performance
Candidate Profile for Business Travel Consultant
- Must be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken
- Experience with creating travel itineraries and supporting clients through phone/email/chat
- Extensive knowledge of net fares (including airpasses and RTW fares) and strong ticketing experience, such as reissues
- Excellent travel industry and worldwide destination knowledge, preferably supported by extensive personal travel experience
- Good CRS knowledge (Galileo preferred), with willingness to undertake cross-training
- Exceptional organisational skills with the ability to plan workloads, work methodically and accurately, manage time effectively and perform well under pressure
- Strong “lead by example” work ethic to drive first-class service across clients, suppliers and internal departments
What Our Client Offers
- Permanent contract
- Pension plan
- 33 holidays per annum, including the bank holidays
- Bonus structure
- Opportunity to work from home with occasional business trips to the UK
- Be part of an international team
- Extensive training programs