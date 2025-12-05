Business Travel Consultant – Dutch & English

Our client delivers specialised travel solutions for organisations in the humanitarian, non-governmental organisations, and global development sectors. They manage complex, mission-critical travel with precision, speed, and care. From coordinating emergency deployments to supporting long-term international programs, their work enables clients to focus on what matters most: creating meaningful impact on a global scale.

We are now looking for a motivated Business Travel Consultant to join their team and work remotely from the Netherlands.

In this role, you will be assisting clients with travel requirements, including but not limited to booking flights, hotels, rail, arranging car hire, airport parking and advising on travel visas.

Job Profile for Business Travel Consultant

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Manage a portfolio of existing clients and accounts while delivering first-class customer service

Provide quotations to clients not favouring one airline/supplier

Provide accurate and unbiased quotations. Follow up to ensure customer requirements are met and request feedback when quotations are declined

Process client card payments efficiently

Collaborate with Business Account Managers to maximise opportunities and pass on relevant leads

Coordinate with the Ticketing and Finance teams to ensure smooth reservation and ticket issuance

Achieve personal objectives in line with company KPIs and account SLAs

Understand and communicate key products, services and unique selling points

Promote and uphold the company values, behaviours and culture

Participate actively in team meetings and airline training sessions

Identify training needs and suggest areas where further in-house development could enhance performance

Candidate Profile for Business Travel Consultant

Must be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken

Experience with creating travel itineraries and supporting clients through phone/email/chat

Extensive knowledge of net fares (including airpasses and RTW fares) and strong ticketing experience, such as reissues

Excellent travel industry and worldwide destination knowledge, preferably supported by extensive personal travel experience

Good CRS knowledge (Galileo preferred), with willingness to undertake cross-training

Exceptional organisational skills with the ability to plan workloads, work methodically and accurately, manage time effectively and perform well under pressure

Strong “lead by example” work ethic to drive first-class service across clients, suppliers and internal departments

What Our Client Offers