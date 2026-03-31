Clinical Study Assistant (TEMP)

Clinical Study Assistant (TEMP)

Posted on March 31, 2026
Utrecht
Posted on March 31, 2026

About this role

Clinical Study Assistant (TEMP) wanted!!! The Clinical Study Supplies Assistant plays a crucial role in driving the success of clinical studies by providing exceptional operational, administrative, and coordination support to Clinical Study Supplies Managers. This dynamic position ensures precise documentation, timely execution of all supply-related activities, and seamless communication with both internal teams and external partners. Join us and be at the heart of advancing groundbreaking clinical research through flawless study supply management! Looking to make a meaningful impact in clinical research? Join this dynamic team as a Clinical Study Supplies Coordinator and play a crucial role in ensuring seamless study set-up, execution, and close-out. In this role, you'll provide vital operational and administrative support to Clinical Study Supplies Managers, helping to manage supply documentation, coordinate labelling activities, and oversee shipment logistics—all while adhering to GCP, GMP, GDP, and internal SOP standards. If you’re detail-oriented, organized, and passionate about contributing to high-quality clinical studies, this position offers a fantastic opportunity to grow your career and be part of advancing healthcare worldwide. Step into a collaborative environment where your support keeps critical clinical trials running smoothly!

Requirements

• Completed medical, pharmaceutical, life sciences, logistics, or administrative education at MBO level or higher (Bachelor or Master). • BSc / MSc: 1–2 years of relevant experience preferred but not mandatory. • MBO: Minimum 5 years of relevant experience preferred. • Knowledge of GCP is preferred

Salary

4000 - 4500

Through our agency, you will receive a 6 -month temporary contract.  There is a possibility that your contract will be renewed after these 6 months or that our client will make you an offer of a contract, however, we are not able to guarantee this.

  • Salary will be between €3000,- and €3500,- gross a month based on a full-time position (40 hours a week) and is based on education and experience;
  • 30 Annual leave days; 
  • Travel expenses will be covered;
  • Pension plan.

What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.

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