Quality Engineer Regio Eindhoven
About this role
We’re looking for a Quality Engineer who’s passionate about improving the quality of products and being key point of contacts for the quality department and customers.
Do you want to make a tangible impact on the future of technology in an innovative and international environment? Then this is the perfect opportunity for you!
As a Quality Engineer, you will be involved in the full product lifecycle, from sales and development through to series production and end-of-life. You act as a key point of contact for quality, ensuring that customer requirements are met, processes are continuously improved, and long-term reliability is secured.
In this role, you:
- Lead quality discussions with both internal teams and customers.
- Translate customer requirements into clear organizational actions.
- Ensure that new products (NPI) meet quality standards from the design phase through production.
- Drive continuous improvement and inspire teams to refine ways of working.
- Take ownership of identifying and addressing key quality challenges.
- Support product and process design decisions with a focus on reliability.
- Conduct and lead root cause analyses and improvement programs.
- Contribute to supplier quality management activities.
Your critical thinking skills and collaborative approach make you a trusted partner in problem-solving and process optimization.
Job requirements
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Electrical, Mechanical, Industrial Engineering, Applied Physics, or related technical discipline.
- At least 6 years of experience as a Quality Engineer, preferably with experience in an environment with PCBA’s and digital analysis.
- Strong knowledge of problem-solving and quality tools (8D, 5 Whys, Ishikawa, FMEA, JIRA, Power BI).
- Experience in a manufacturing environment.
- Background in electronics is a strong plus.