Quality Engineer Regio Eindhoven

We’re looking for a Quality Engineer who’s passionate about improving the quality of products and being key point of contacts for the quality department and customers.

Do you want to make a tangible impact on the future of technology in an innovative and international environment? Then this is the perfect opportunity for you!

As a Quality Engineer, you will be involved in the full product lifecycle, from sales and development through to series production and end-of-life. You act as a key point of contact for quality, ensuring that customer requirements are met, processes are continuously improved, and long-term reliability is secured.

In this role, you:

Lead quality discussions with both internal teams and customers.

Translate customer requirements into clear organizational actions.

Ensure that new products (NPI) meet quality standards from the design phase through production.

Drive continuous improvement and inspire teams to refine ways of working.

Take ownership of identifying and addressing key quality challenges.

Support product and process design decisions with a focus on reliability.

Conduct and lead root cause analyses and improvement programs.

Contribute to supplier quality management activities.

Your critical thinking skills and collaborative approach make you a trusted partner in problem-solving and process optimization.

Job requirements