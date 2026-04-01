Quality Engineer Regio Eindhoven

Quality Engineer Regio Eindhoven

Posted on April 1, 2026
Eindhoven
Posted on April 1, 2026

About this role

We’re looking for a Quality Engineer who’s passionate about improving the quality of products and being key point of contacts for the quality department and customers.

Do you want to make a tangible impact on the future of technology in an innovative and international environment? Then this is the perfect opportunity for you!

As a Quality Engineer, you will be involved in the full product lifecycle, from sales and development through to series production and end-of-life. You act as a key point of contact for quality, ensuring that customer requirements are met, processes are continuously improved, and long-term reliability is secured.

In this role, you:

  • Lead quality discussions with both internal teams and customers.
  • Translate customer requirements into clear organizational actions.
  • Ensure that new products (NPI) meet quality standards from the design phase through production.
  • Drive continuous improvement and inspire teams to refine ways of working.
  • Take ownership of identifying and addressing key quality challenges.
  • Support product and process design decisions with a focus on reliability.
  • Conduct and lead root cause analyses and improvement programs.
  • Contribute to supplier quality management activities.

Your critical thinking skills and collaborative approach make you a trusted partner in problem-solving and process optimization.

Job requirements

  • Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Electrical, Mechanical, Industrial Engineering, Applied Physics, or related technical discipline.
  • At least 6 years of experience as a Quality Engineer, preferably with experience in an environment with PCBA’s and digital analysis.
  • Strong knowledge of problem-solving and quality tools (8D, 5 Whys, Ishikawa, FMEA, JIRA, Power BI).
  • Experience in a manufacturing environment.
  • Background in electronics is a strong plus.
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