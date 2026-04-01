Project Manager NPI Regio Eindhoven

Project Manager NPI Regio Eindhoven

Posted on April 1, 2026
Eindhoven
Posted on April 1, 2026

About this role

If you are passionate about leading complex projects from early concept through industrialization and into series production, while enabling cross-functional teams to perform at their best, the role Project Manager NPI will be a great new step in your career. In this role, you will drive the realization of innovative products by aligning stakeholders, managing timelines and risks, and ensuring quality at every milestone.

You will lead multidisciplinary projects spanning hardware, software, and system design, from concept to successful release. Taking full ownership of planning, execution, and delivery, you will ensure alignment across internal teams, external partners, and customer expectations. Operating at the intersection of engineering, operations, supply chain, and manufacturing, you will drive a smooth transition from prototype to full-scale production.

In this role, you:

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams (hardware, software, manufacturing, quality, industrialization, and planning) to ensure alignment across all NPI phases
  • Translate project requirements into clear technical objectives, deliverables, and execution plans
  • Identify and mitigate risks proactively, ensuring timelines and product quality are safeguarded
  • Optimize resource allocation to balance priorities and meet key milestones
  • Maintain clear communication with internal stakeholders, customers, and suppliers to address dependencies and resolve issues efficiently

Department

The department is built around three specialized business lines:

  • Embedded Computing Systems
  • Power Conversion
  • Precision Solutions

All products are developed, manufactured, and tested in-house. This end-to-end approach ensures long product lifecycles, seamless integration, and high reliability, allowing them to deliver tailored solutions for the most demanding applications.

Job requirements

  • BSc or MSc in Engineering
  • Strong understanding of mechanical, mechatronic, and electronic systems
  • Passion for new product introduction and product development
  • Proven experience leading cross-functional teams and fostering accountability and continuous improvement
  • Familiarity with stage-gate processes and structured development methodologies
  • Strong leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills
  • Highly organized, with the ability to manage priorities in a dynamic environment

Ready to turn ideas into impactful products? Join us and help build the technology shaping tomorrow.

Want more jobs like this?Get Engineering jobs in Eindhoven delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Senior Software Engineer MES Eindhoven
Project & commissioning Engineer
Quality Engineer Eindhoven
Product Life Cycle Manager – Power Conversion Regio Eindhoven
Field Service Engineer Eindhoven
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Your guide to meeting (and exceeding) expectations in the Dutch job marketYour guide to meeting (and exceeding) expectations in the Dutch job market
Unemployment in the Netherlands rises to highest level since 2021Unemployment in the Netherlands rises to highest level since 2021
ASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workersASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workers
Skilled worker shortages mean more Dutch employers open to training new workersSkilled worker shortages mean more Dutch employers open to training new workers
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position