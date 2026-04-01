Project Manager NPI Regio Eindhoven

If you are passionate about leading complex projects from early concept through industrialization and into series production, while enabling cross-functional teams to perform at their best, the role Project Manager NPI will be a great new step in your career. In this role, you will drive the realization of innovative products by aligning stakeholders, managing timelines and risks, and ensuring quality at every milestone.

You will lead multidisciplinary projects spanning hardware, software, and system design, from concept to successful release. Taking full ownership of planning, execution, and delivery, you will ensure alignment across internal teams, external partners, and customer expectations. Operating at the intersection of engineering, operations, supply chain, and manufacturing, you will drive a smooth transition from prototype to full-scale production.

In this role, you:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams (hardware, software, manufacturing, quality, industrialization, and planning) to ensure alignment across all NPI phases

Translate project requirements into clear technical objectives, deliverables, and execution plans

Identify and mitigate risks proactively, ensuring timelines and product quality are safeguarded

Optimize resource allocation to balance priorities and meet key milestones

Maintain clear communication with internal stakeholders, customers, and suppliers to address dependencies and resolve issues efficiently

Department

The department is built around three specialized business lines:

Embedded Computing Systems

Power Conversion

Precision Solutions

All products are developed, manufactured, and tested in-house. This end-to-end approach ensures long product lifecycles, seamless integration, and high reliability, allowing them to deliver tailored solutions for the most demanding applications.

Job requirements

BSc or MSc in Engineering

Strong understanding of mechanical, mechatronic, and electronic systems

Passion for new product introduction and product development

Proven experience leading cross-functional teams and fostering accountability and continuous improvement

Familiarity with stage-gate processes and structured development methodologies

Strong leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills

Highly organized, with the ability to manage priorities in a dynamic environment

Ready to turn ideas into impactful products? Join us and help build the technology shaping tomorrow.