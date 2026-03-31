Continuous Improvement Manager - Customer Care (Temp)

Are you passionate about driving process excellence and making a tangible impact within customer operations?

For a global leader in FMCG, we are seeking a Continuous Improvement Specialist Customer Operations for a temporary 9-month role, starting immediately. In this role, you will lead cross-functional projects to standardize and automate processes, working closely with Customer Care, Demand, Supply, and Logistics teams to deliver top-tier service at optimal cost.

If you thrive in collaborative environments and excel at guiding teams through change, we want to hear from you. Apply now and help shape the future of our customer operations!

What are you going to do?