Continuous Improvement Manager - Customer Care (Temp)

Continuous Improvement Manager - Customer Care (Temp)

Posted on March 31, 2026
Amersfoort
Posted on March 31, 2026

About this role

Are you passionate about driving process excellence and making a tangible impact within customer operations?

For a global leader in FMCG, we are seeking a Continuous Improvement Specialist Customer Operations for a temporary 9-month role, starting immediately. In this role, you will lead cross-functional projects to standardize and automate processes, working closely with Customer Care, Demand, Supply, and Logistics teams to deliver top-tier service at optimal cost.

If you thrive in collaborative environments and excel at guiding teams through change, we want to hear from you. Apply now and help shape the future of our customer operations!

What are you going to do? 

  • Manage and lead cross-disciplinary projects to improve and standardize Customer Care processes, systems, and skills;
  • Develop and deliver training and coaching to ensure effective adoption of new processes and improvements within Customer Care teams;
  • Provide end-to-end Customer Care solutions to meet customer requirements, ensuring smooth flow of goods and information across departments;
  • Monitor project timelines, align cross-functionally, and take proactive actions to minimize delays impacting critical paths;
  • Identify bottlenecks and improvement opportunities in Customer Care workflows, planning, procedures, and systems; implement approved improvements;
  • Support and coach team members in continuous improvement initiatives and embedding new ways of working;
  • Lead and participate in Customer Care optimization projects aligned with commercial and supply chain guidelines, including system roll-outs and communication enhancements.

Requirements

What do you bring? 

  • A Master’s degree education level;
  • Expertise in Customer Care/Service processes and systems within FMCG;
  • Proficient in project management theories and techniques, including Scrum;
  • Knowledgeable in change management practices;
  • Familiarity with Supply Chain operations within FMCG;
  • Knowledge of relevant Systems (Celonis, SAP-ECC, SAP S/4HANA, Power BI)
  • Fluency in English written and spoken. 

Salary

7000 - 8000

Through our agency, you will receive a 9-month temporary contract. There is a possibility that your contract will be renewed after these 9 months or that our client will make you an offer of a contract; however, we are not able to guarantee this.

  • Salary will be around €6500 - €7500 gross a month, based on a full-time position (38 hours a week), and is based on education and experience;
  • Starting as soon as possible;
  • Hybrid work setup, minimum 2 days per week in Amersfoort; 
  • Travel expenses will be covered;
  • Pension plan.

What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.

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