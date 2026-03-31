Logistics Finance Coordinator (TEMP)

4000 - 4500

The position is intended to be a temporary 30–60-day replacement due to leave of absence, however, it does have the potential to move to a 1-year assignment. You will receive a temporary contract through Independent Recruiters Flex.

Salary will be between €3500,- and €4250,- gross a month based on a full-time position (40 hours a week) and on education and experience.

What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.