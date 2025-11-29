Customer Support | Spanish C2
Posted on November 29, 2025
Leusden
Spanish
Posted on November 29, 2025
About this role
Responsibilities:
- Respond to customer inquiries via email, chat, and phone
- Provide administrative support to the customer service team, including data entry and document processing
- Manage customer information in our CRM system
- Collaborate with other teams within the company to resolve customer issues
- Identify areas for process improvement and suggest solutions to management
- Support process improvement projects (bring in your ideas!!)
Requirements
Qualifications:
- Proven experience in Customer Service (CS), Customer Experience (CX), or Insurance industry.
- Native-level fluency in Spanish is mandatory.
- Ability to work a minimum of 32 hours per week, with a standard of 40 hours.
- Must be located within 1 hour travel distance from the Leusden.
- Comfortable working in a hybrid setup (50% remote / 50% in-office).
Salary
€2500-€2900 per month
The company
Our client is an is a young and innovative insurance provider that operates with a unique model that prioritizes transparency and simplicity for its customers. It was founded with the goal of challenging the traditional insurance industry by offering affordable and easy-to-understand insurance products. The company has a start-up culture and values creativity, teamwork, and customer satisfaction. It leverages technology to streamline its processes and provide excellent customer service. The company is committed to making insurance accessible to everyone and encourages its employees to think outside the box to find new ways to improve its products and services.
Working in a startup environment can be exciting and rewarding, but it can also be challenging and unpredictable. To feel comfortable working in a startup environment, it's important to have certain characteristics, such as:
Flexibility: Startups often require employees to wear multiple hats and adapt quickly to changing circumstances. Being flexible and open to new ideas and approaches is essential to thrive in a startup environment.Resilience: Startups often face setbacks and challenges as they grow and develop. Being resilient and able to bounce back from failures and setbacks is important to succeed in a startup environment.Entrepreneurial mindset: Startups require employees who are proactive, self-starters, and have an entrepreneurial mindset. Being able to take ownership of your work and identify new opportunities is key to contributing to the success of the company.Team player: Startups are typically small teams, and each member's contribution is critical to the company's success. Being a team player, willing to collaborate and support others, is essential to create a positive and productive work environment
