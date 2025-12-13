Supply Chain Manager – Product Planning | Pharma Industry
Breda
English
About this role
We are looking for a Supply Chain Manager to ensure reliable product availability to over 75 global markets. As part of the planning team, you will take ownership of the supply strategy for assigned products and production lines, balancing efficiency, cost, and service across product lifecycle stages.
Key Responsibilities
- Develop and maintain short- to long-term supply plans for assigned products and lines, ensuring stability and alignment with global strategy.
- Proactively manage inventory levels and planning cycles, identifying risks and opportunities to minimize scrap and avoid disruptions.
- Participate in cross-functional and global team meetings to support planning decisions and drive continuous improvement.
- Act as key liaison with internal stakeholders to ensure resource alignment and scenario planning for launches, variations, and phase-outs.
- Drive standardization, simplification, and automation of processes in your daily work as well as in cross-functional projects.
- Use systems like SAP to monitor performance, resolve constraints, and deliver accurate forecasts.
- Support strategic decisions with root-cause analysis and data-driven recommendations.
Requirements
- Bachelor's or Master's degree in Supply Chain, Science, Engineering, or related field.
- 5–8 years' experience in end-to-end supply planning in a regulated environment (pharma, medtech, food/bev).
- Experience in GMP and SAP is a plus.
- Knowledge about Tableau, Smartsheet, data bricks, RPA is preferred.
- Strong analytical mindset and proactive approach to problem-solving.
- Skilled in stakeholder engagement across departments and geographies.
- Passionate about standardization and process automation.
Salary
€6200-€6500 per month
The company
Our client is a leading international company in the pharmaceutical industry, dedicated to transforming biotechnology into life-changing therapies. Their mission is to serve patients by ensuring the timely availability of medicines. The Breda site plays a crucial role in the supply chain, handling labeling, storage, and global distribution to over 75 countries. Employees work in supply chain management, engineering, clinical research, marketing, and sales. The company culture is fast-paced, diverse, and international, with a strong focus on innovation and collaboration.
