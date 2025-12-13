Supply Chain Manager – Product Planning | Pharma Industry

Our client is a leading international company in the pharmaceutical industry, dedicated to transforming biotechnology into life-changing therapies. Their mission is to serve patients by ensuring the timely availability of medicines. The Breda site plays a crucial role in the supply chain, handling labeling, storage, and global distribution to over 75 countries. Employees work in supply chain management, engineering, clinical research, marketing, and sales. The company culture is fast-paced, diverse, and international, with a strong focus on innovation and collaboration.