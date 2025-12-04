Regional Business Development Manager – Benelux
Posted on December 4, 2025
Eindhoven
Dutch, French
About this role
As Regional Business Development Manager Benelux, you take full ownership of growth across Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. Your mission: win multi-year government and defence programs with national ministries, NATO, EU institutions and key prime contractors.You lead the full capture and business development cycle - from early intelligence and stakeholder mapping to competitive strategy, proposal preparation and contract award. This is a high-impact role for a seasoned government/defence BD professional who knows the Benelux public sector landscape inside out.
What You Will Do
- Build, manage and close a qualified pipeline across defence, central government, local authorities and major primes
- Lead capture from intelligence through award: shaping opportunities, mapping stakeholders, defining competitive strategy and providing pricing input
- Support bids in collaboration with Proposal, Operations, Legal and Finance teams to ensure compliant, compelling submissions
- Navigate Benelux and EU procurement regulations: EU 2014/24 & 2014/25 directives, ESPD, DPS frameworks and mini-competitions
- Develop and maintain strong relationships with Benelux Ministries of Defence and municipalities
- Deliver accurate forecasting and achieve targets for bookings, margins and win rate
Requirements
What You Bring
Must-have
- 10+ years closing government or defence programs in the Benelux region
- Proven wins with NSPA, Benelux MoDs, ministries or municipalities
- Fluent in English and Dutch or French
- Deep familiarity with procurement portals: NL e-Procurement, BE e-Tendering, LU public procurement, TED
- Demonstrated capture leadership for service programs (life support, camp services, construction, supply chain, healthcare, waste management)
- Track record of securing multi-year service contracts
- Existing vendor status and established relationships within Benelux governmental bodies
- Ability to obtain NATO Secret or national security clearance
- Experience working on humanitarian, refugee or migrant-center support programs
Salary
€80000-€90000 per month
The company
This organisation is a global leader in mission-critical services for government, defence and humanitarian operations. They support clients in some of the world’s most demanding environments through integrated service programs — from facility operations and life support, to supply chain, logistics, construction and medical services. With a strong international presence and a track record spanning decades, they enable governments and organisations to operate safely, efficiently and at scale.
