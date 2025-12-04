Regional Business Development Manager – Benelux

Build, manage and close a qualified pipeline across defence, central government, local authorities and major primes

Lead capture from intelligence through award: shaping opportunities, mapping stakeholders, defining competitive strategy and providing pricing input

Support bids in collaboration with Proposal, Operations, Legal and Finance teams to ensure compliant, compelling submissions

Navigate Benelux and EU procurement regulations: EU 2014/24 & 2014/25 directives, ESPD, DPS frameworks and mini-competitions

Develop and maintain strong relationships with Benelux Ministries of Defence and municipalities

Deliver accurate forecasting and achieve targets for bookings, margins and win rate

As, you take full ownership of growth across Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. Your mission: win multi-year government and defence programs with national ministries, NATO, EU institutions and key prime contractors.You lead the full capture and business development cycle - from early intelligence and stakeholder mapping to competitive strategy, proposal preparation and contract award. This is a high-impact role for a seasoned government/defence BD professional who knows the Benelux public sector landscape inside out.