OT Engineer
About this role
Are you an expert OT Engineer with a passion for keeping complex industrial automation systems humming? Do you excel at diagnosing and resolving issues across SCADA, PLCs, and various automation platforms? I am looking for a talented individual to be a vital part of the engineering success story. As an OT Engineer on the team, you'll have the chance to:
Master and maintain our state-of-the-art OT infrastructure, including SCADA and PLC systems, become the go-to problem-solver for all automation-related challenges. Partner closely with diverse teams, from operations to R&D, to spark innovation and drive efficiency. If you're looking for a role where your technical skills are recognized, then this is the perfect fit. Apply Now
- Ensure smooth interaction of various control systems to enhance overall manufacturing efficiency;
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate and optimize operational technology systems;
- Conduct regular maintenance of OT systems and troubleshoot technical issues, implementing solutions to minimize production interruptions;
- Implement and maintain cybersecurity measures to protect OT assets and data integrity;
- Identify opportunities for continuous improvement within the manufacturing environment through the application of new technologies and methodologies;
- Provide training and support to operational staff on the proper use and maintenance of technology systems;
- Work closely with Production, Logistics, Engineering, Maintenance, IT, Quality, and other stakeholders to understand operational needs and challenges.
Requirements
- Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, Automation, or a related field;
- Minimum 3 to 5 years of hands-on experience in operational technology, automation, or control systems in a manufacturing environment, preferably in the food industry;
- Knowledge of systems such as PLC, HMI, and SCADA;
- Knowledge of Siemens S7 and TIA Portal;
- Knowledge of ISA95 and ITIL processes;
- Familiarity with cybersecurity best practices in a manufacturing setting;
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills;
- Effective communication skills, with the ability to convey complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
Salary
What do you get:
- A salary between €4000 and €5000 gross per month based on your experience;
- vacation days;
- Health insurance and mobility card;
What's next? We'll let you know within four business days whether you're eligible for the position. We'll schedule an introductory meeting, either online or in person. During this meeting, we'll provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the application process. We'll then introduce you to our client, in consultation with you, and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, making them the ideal sparring partners for both the candidate and the client.