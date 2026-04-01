OT Engineer

OT Engineer

Posted on April 1, 2026
Elst
Permanent
Posted on April 1, 2026

About this role

Are you an expert OT Engineer with a passion for keeping complex industrial automation systems humming? Do you excel at diagnosing and resolving issues across SCADA, PLCs, and various automation platforms? I am looking for a talented individual to be a vital part of the engineering success story. As an OT Engineer on the team, you'll have the chance to:

Master and maintain our state-of-the-art OT infrastructure, including SCADA and PLC systems, become the go-to problem-solver for all automation-related challenges. Partner closely with diverse teams, from operations to R&D, to spark innovation and drive efficiency. If you're looking for a role where your technical skills are recognized, then this is the perfect fit. Apply Now 

  • Ensure smooth interaction of various control systems to enhance overall manufacturing efficiency;
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate and optimize operational technology systems;
  • Conduct regular maintenance of OT systems and troubleshoot technical issues, implementing solutions to minimize production interruptions;
  • Implement and maintain cybersecurity measures to protect OT assets and data integrity;
  • Identify opportunities for continuous improvement within the manufacturing environment through the application of new technologies and methodologies;
  • Provide training and support to operational staff on the proper use and maintenance of technology systems;
  • Work closely with Production, Logistics, Engineering, Maintenance, IT, Quality, and other stakeholders to understand operational needs and challenges.

Requirements

  • Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, Automation, or a related field;
  • Minimum 3 to 5 years of hands-on experience in operational technology, automation, or control systems in a manufacturing environment, preferably in the food industry;
  • Knowledge of systems such as PLC, HMI, and SCADA;
  • Knowledge of Siemens S7 and TIA Portal;
  • Knowledge of ISA95 and ITIL processes;
  • Familiarity with cybersecurity best practices in a manufacturing setting;
  • Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills;
  • Effective communication skills, with the ability to convey complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Salary

>5000

What do you get:

  • A salary between €4000 and €5000 gross per month based on your experience;
  • vacation days;
  • Health insurance and mobility card; 

What's next? We'll let you know within four business days whether you're eligible for the position. We'll schedule an introductory meeting, either online or in person. During this meeting, we'll provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the application process. We'll then introduce you to our client, in consultation with you, and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of ​​expertise, making them the ideal sparring partners for both the candidate and the client.

Want more jobs like this?Get Engineering jobs in Elst delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

International Test Engineer | English | Utrecht area
Engineer Netherlands
Product Assurance & Safety Engineer
DC Circuit Breaker R&D Team Lead
Real Estate/Facilities Quality & Compliance Engineer (ESA)
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Your guide to meeting (and exceeding) expectations in the Dutch job marketYour guide to meeting (and exceeding) expectations in the Dutch job market
Unemployment in the Netherlands rises to highest level since 2021Unemployment in the Netherlands rises to highest level since 2021
ASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workersASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workers
Skilled worker shortages mean more Dutch employers open to training new workersSkilled worker shortages mean more Dutch employers open to training new workers
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position