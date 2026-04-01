Are you an expert OT Engineer with a passion for keeping complex industrial automation systems humming? Do you excel at diagnosing and resolving issues across SCADA, PLCs, and various automation platforms? I am looking for a talented individual to be a vital part of the engineering success story. As an OT Engineer on the team, you'll have the chance to:

Master and maintain our state-of-the-art OT infrastructure, including SCADA and PLC systems, become the go-to problem-solver for all automation-related challenges. Partner closely with diverse teams, from operations to R&D, to spark innovation and drive efficiency. If you're looking for a role where your technical skills are recognized, then this is the perfect fit. Apply Now