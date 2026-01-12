Account Manager | German | Amsterdam area

Our client is a global supplier and manufacturer of optical networking equipment as well as a reseller of refurbished networking devices (routers & switches). They are looking for a German Account Manager to join their team at their HQ in Almere, Flevoland.

You will be responsible for establishing new relationships and cultivating existing relationships with large and medium sized (multi country) prospects on behalf of our client.



Responsibilities/Tasks



Responsible for sales of network equipment to new and existing customers (B2B)



Build and maintain long term customer relationships



Execute telephone prospecting campaigns into target markets to identify, qualify and cultivate new and existing sales opportunities



Sales execution is done mostly over the phone and in our office



Working together with other departments to ensure the top quality of your sales



Attend training to build a growing knowledge of the product and customer satisfaction



Requirements



Results-driven, High-Energy individual capable of leading prospects to the next step in the sales process



Fluent English and German , another European language is a plus (Dutch, French, Italian).



Excellent phone and written presence and superior interpersonal skills



Strong work ethic and positive, professional attitude



The ability to keep up in a fast-paced environment



Experience in IT hardware/software sales is a plus



What's in it for you