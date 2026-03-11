Applications Engineer | French
Amersfoort
French
About this role
- Provide phone support for troubleshooting to resellers and end-users.
- Supply detailed product specifications for resellers and end-users.
- Conduct thorough testing to diagnose and resolve technical challenges on-site.
- Propose creative ideas for new products and enhancements to existing ones.
- Creating and sustaining positive relationships with resellers and end-users.
- Train colleagues and resellers on product usage and features.
- Sales-related duties.
Requirements
- Technical or engineering background.
- Proficiency in French at a fluent or native level, with good English communication skills.
- Technical education preferably focused on electronics.
- Strong ability to build relationships.
- Professional and approachable demeanor for problem-solving and teamwork.
- Outstanding verbal and written communication abilities.
- Maintains a professional appearance.
Salary
€3000-€3500 per month
The company
Our client is a leading developer and manufacturer of technical products. Their philosophy is founded on three concepts: Service, Support and Solutions. They see their customers as their most important asset and their employees are essential in maintaining that asset. Currently they are looking for quality individuals who can help them grow and who desire to achieve a professional and rewarding career opportunity.
Application Procedure
