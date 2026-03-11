Content Specialist
About this role
Do CMS systems, HTML and CSS have no secrets for you? And do you want to work in an international environment? Then you are the content specialist for a large multinational near Amsterdam specialized in consumer electronics!
Let's get in touch!
You will be responsible for the maintenance of different websites of the European market (B2C). Within this position you will:
- Update product content;
- Create/adjust images and other content for usage on the websites;
- Maintain inventory of advertisements;
- Keep track of the performance of the website and report to the System Manager;
- Management of the performance issues, such as content, links, order flows, transactions logs and registration flows;
- Review statistics and monitor analytics.
Requirements
We are looking for someone who has:
- BSc level of working, ideally educated in the IT/Design domain;
- Experience with CMS systems such as Wordpress, AEM Adobe Experience Manager, Wordpress, Squarespace or any similar one;
- Knowledge of working with web development (HTML, CSS);
- Experience with Adobe Photoshop CS and Adobe Dreamweaver;
- Understanding of working in an international and multi-cultural organization;
- Full working proficiency in English.
Salary
You will be offered a market conform salary between €2,500 - €2,800, based on experience and education. Next to that you get all secondary benefits and a great team to work with.
How we continue: we will let you know within four working days whether you qualify for the position. We schedule an introductory meeting, via phone, digitally or live. In this interview we inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Every recruiter has a very strong focus on his own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.