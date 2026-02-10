I am looking for a Technical Support Specialist ( Dutch Speaking)

Join a leading company renowned for innovative conveyance solutions! With over 50 years of expertise, the team is expanding in the Technical Support Group (TSG).

As a technical support specialist, you will provide remote assistance to Dutch-speaking customers and collaborate with our customer service and sales departments. Enjoy a dynamic work environment, tackling challenges across various industries. Opportunities available in Hoofddorp or Wehl (GLD). Apply now and be part of our journey towards excellence!

Key Responsibilities: