Technical Support Specialist ( Dutch Speaking)
About this role
I am looking for a Technical Support Specialist ( Dutch Speaking)
Join a leading company renowned for innovative conveyance solutions! With over 50 years of expertise, the team is expanding in the Technical Support Group (TSG).
As a technical support specialist, you will provide remote assistance to Dutch-speaking customers and collaborate with our customer service and sales departments. Enjoy a dynamic work environment, tackling challenges across various industries. Opportunities available in Hoofddorp or Wehl (GLD). Apply now and be part of our journey towards excellence!
As a member of the Technical Support Group (TSG) you will part of a multicultural team provide first-line, remote technical support to Dutch speaking customers and to the company's customer service and sales departments. You will be able to work in a broad range of industries providing technical support and finding solutions to technically challenging problems. This role is based in Hoofddorp or Wehl (Netherlands).
Key Responsibilities:
- Provide expert remote technical support and troubleshooting for our Dutch & Turkish speaking customers;
- Make industry-specific product recommendations to meet unique customer specific needs;
- Conduct technical evaluations of conveyor systems and suggest improvements;
- Deliver engaging technical presentations via Microsoft Teams or other remote technologies;
- Offer technical training to colleagues and customers;
- Research and compile technical data to support customer inquiries;
- Create detailed Bill of Materials for various projects;
- Participate in development and maintenance of tools and technical documentation.
Requirements
- (Near) native Dutch speaker with fluent English skills, other languages (especially Turkish) are a plus
- A technical degree (Mechanical Engineering preferred) from a college or university
- Experience in industrial sales/support or equipment specification is highly desirable
- Strong mechanical aptitude and the ability to articulate complex concepts
- Excellent problem-solving skills and logical thinking
Salary
The salary range for this role is EUR 3000 to 5000 per month based on full-time work, depending on your current knowledge and experience.
- An opportunity to boost your international experience and develop your potential;
- A team that invests in each other’s success and takes pride in their work;
- An inspiring working environment grounded in ideas, teamwork, and effort;
- A premium leading brand name with consistent financial results;
- A performance-based profit-sharing program;
- 25 leave days with an additional ( 6 ATV days )
- Excellent secondary benefits, such as mobility card, pension, generous contribution to health and life insurance.
How to proceed?
Within four business days, we'll let you know if you qualify for the position. We schedule an introductory meeting, digitally or live. In this meeting, we will inform you as completely as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the rest of the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.