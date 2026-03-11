Customer Support Agent (Temporary) | English C2
About this role
As a Customer Care Associate, you will be responsible for managing the order flow process, ensuring smooth logistics, and maintaining customer satisfaction across the UK and various export markets within the EMEA region, including France, Spain, Italy, and Germany.
What You’ll Do:
- Manage incoming and outgoing sales orders.
- Provide necessary details and documentation related to delivery, customs, shipping, and invoicing.
- Handle customer inquiries regarding pricing, lead times, and order status.
- Ensure accuracy and compliance of purchase orders and related documents.
- Investigate and resolve issues involving deliveries, pricing, or invoicing, while communicating outcomes clearly and professionally.
- Collaborate with internal teams across sales, operations, finance, logistics, and quality to resolve customer-related matters.
- Monitor order progress from start to finish and take corrective actions when needed.
- Support customer account processes including documentation, compliance checks, payment terms, and credit screening.
- Coordinate planning and scheduling of orders to align with demand.
- Address and resolve delivery discrepancies, damages, or claims.
- Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives and provide backup support for other regions.
Requirements
- Fluency in speaking and writing in English (C2)
- Experience with the MS Office package.
- Strong team player.
- Excellent communication and customer handling skills.
- Proactive problem-solving attitude.
- 40 hours per week availability
- You are located near Eindhoven
Salary
€3000-€3200 per month
The company
Our client is a dynamic and innovative company that delivers advanced solutions to support businesses and professionals worldwide.
