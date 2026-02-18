Senior Maintenance Technician – 5-Star Hotel

Are you a qualified technician looking for a dynamic position in a luxurious environment? Join the team at a prestigious 5-star hotel located in the heart of Amsterdam, where Dutch and international hospitality come together to create an unforgettable guest experience.

As part of the Technical Services team, you will play a key role in maintaining the highest standards of our hotel facilities. From resolving technical issues to ensuring the smooth running of daily operations, your expertise will contribute to an exceptional stay for our guests. No two days are the same, making this an exciting opportunity for a proactive and hands-on professional who thrives in a fast-paced environment.

Do you have an eye for detail, a passion for problem solving and a desire to make things run smoothly?

Apply today and take the next step in your technical career! If you would like to find out more, please feel free to contact us - we would love to hear from you.

As a Senior Maintenance Technician, you will be responsible for maintenance and technical support within the hotel. You’ll troubleshoot issues, perform preventive maintenance, and help create a safe and high-quality environment.