Are you a digitally-savvy marketing professional ready to drive B2B growth across the Benelux region? We're recruiting for a Growth Marketing Specialist on behalf of our client, a global technology provider.

Key Responsibilities

Account-Based Marketing & Campaign Execution

Design and implement targeted ABM campaigns in partnership with sales teams across Benelux markets

Develop campaign strategies that generate a qualified pipeline and support revenue objectives

Create compelling outreach materials for healthcare, financial services, and enterprise client segments

Build sales enablement assets, including presentations, case studies, and prospect materials

Manage stakeholder relationships with sales functions while maintaining accountability for campaign follow-through

Marketing Automation & Lead Management

Build and optimize automated workflows using marketing automation platforms

Develop email marketing campaigns that nurture prospects through the conversion funnel

Implement lead scoring, segmentation, and performance tracking systems

Coordinate lead handoff processes with sales teams and optimize follow-up strategies

Collaborate with global marketing operations teams to implement ABM best practices

Digital Growth & Performance Optimization

Optimize website content and digital assets for search engine performance and AI platform visibility

Partner with external agencies to execute SEO strategies across the Dutch and Flemish markets

Manage PPC and paid media budget allocation with a focus on ROI and conversion metrics

Analyze campaign performance data and adjust strategies based on analytics insights

Drive ongoing conversion rate improvement and digital optimization initiatives

Content Creation & Market Intelligence

Produce high-quality Dutch-language content, including blog posts, case studies, and campaign materials

Translate complex B2B technology solutions into accessible messaging for target audiences

Collaborate with global design teams to create visual marketing assets

Conduct market analysis to identify opportunities in the Benelux telecommunications landscape

Track campaign performance metrics and provide data-driven insights to leadership and sales teams

Qualifications & Skills

Near-native Dutch proficiency and professional-level English fluency for internal communications with international teams.

and professional-level English fluency for internal communications with international teams. Minimum of 2 to 4 years of B2B marketing experience with a focus on hands-on execution and delivery

Proven ability to write compelling Dutch-language professional and promotional copy

Understanding of growth marketing, ABM methodologies, and digital performance optimization

SEO and paid media management experience

Strong organizational and project management capabilities with the ability to manage multiple priorities

Proactive, ownership-oriented mindset with willingness to challenge approaches constructively

Comfortable working with data, analytics, and communicating insights to commercial teams

Creative thinking and analytical mindset

Background in telecommunications, SaaS, CPaaS, or B2B technology sectors is a plus

What We Offer

27 days of annual leave plus birthday day off

2 wellbeing/mental health days per year

2 volunteering days annually for giving back opportunities

Pension scheme with annual tax benefits

Daily lunch is provided at the office

Access to a premium mindfulness and wellness app for you and your family

Unlimited access to an online learning platform for continuous professional development

Direct mentorship from experienced marketing leadership who previously performed this role

Clear growth path to expanded responsibilities

Regular social events and a strong team culture in a central Amsterdam location

Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com

Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently residing in the Netherlands and who will not require work permit sponsorship now or in the future.

