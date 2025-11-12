Traineeship | Cybersecurity | English

Are you a star in solving complex problems? Are you fascinated by cybersecurity? This may be a great place to start!

Our client is searching for naturally curious problem-solvers to start with them in a Cybersecurity Traineeship! During this paid-learning experience, you would have the opportunity to work in a real Security Operations Center, and obtain your CCNA certifications (and get rewarded for doing so!).

In this position, no two days are the same. Your tasks can range from solving complex network problems to optimally segmenting the customer's entire network. You will also be responsible for solving insecurities in your customers’ firewall or software, and occasionally repairing or installing hardware. You will do everything with a clear focus on security and customer success.