Traineeship | Cybersecurity | English
Posted on November 12, 2025
Zaltbommel
English
Posted on November 12, 2025
About this role
Are you a star in solving complex problems? Are you fascinated by cybersecurity? This may be a great place to start!
Our client is searching for naturally curious problem-solvers to start with them in a Cybersecurity Traineeship! During this paid-learning experience, you would have the opportunity to work in a real Security Operations Center, and obtain your CCNA certifications (and get rewarded for doing so!).
In this position, no two days are the same. Your tasks can range from solving complex network problems to optimally segmenting the customer's entire network. You will also be responsible for solving insecurities in your customers’ firewall or software, and occasionally repairing or installing hardware. You will do everything with a clear focus on security and customer success.
Our client is searching for naturally curious problem-solvers to start with them in a Cybersecurity Traineeship! During this paid-learning experience, you would have the opportunity to work in a real Security Operations Center, and obtain your CCNA certifications (and get rewarded for doing so!).
In this position, no two days are the same. Your tasks can range from solving complex network problems to optimally segmenting the customer's entire network. You will also be responsible for solving insecurities in your customers’ firewall or software, and occasionally repairing or installing hardware. You will do everything with a clear focus on security and customer success.
Requirements
The ideal candidate for this role is an analytical and curious person; you want to keep on learning and tackling new challenges each day. You should have a natural affinity with IT and technology, and an interest in cybersecurity and vulnerabilities.
In addition to these, our client is looking for someone who:
Note: because of mandatory background check, only candidates holding a valid EU-passport will be considered for this specific role.
In addition to these, our client is looking for someone who:
- Speaks a fluent and professional level of English, and are able to express their actions to a client
- Is willing and able to work irregular hours, seeing that it might be required to take part in 24/7 shifts. A driver’s license and own transport is therefore also required
- Understanding of basic networking principles (i.e. what is a router, what does a switch do, etc.)
Note: because of mandatory background check, only candidates holding a valid EU-passport will be considered for this specific role.
Salary
€2300-€2300 per month
The company
Situated in Zaltbommel, our client is a prominent player in the realm of IT security. They are dedicated to adhering to Zero Trust principles, serving as the vigilant protectors of their customers' security interests. Their expertise lies in the management of state-of-the-art security products and services available in the market, encompassing next-generation firewalls, cloud security solutions, endpoint security, and more.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Zaltbommel delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Android Developer
Senior SAP ISU - Temporary
Senior Data Scientist - Interim/Temporary
Functional Consultant ERP – Supply Chain | Dutch
Director Data