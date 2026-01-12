Senior .NET Developer - English Temp/ZZP

Are you ready to make a tangible impact in the fight against fossil fuel dependency? Join an innovative team in Amsterdam as a Senior Backend Developer, where your expertise in .NET and Azure can help shape the future of energy!

As a Senior Backend Developer in the Business Development team, your expertise in building enterprise-grade production-ready solutions with .NET and Azure will be central to developing and maintaining robust backend applications, enabling innovative customer solutions with lasting impact.



Working alongside other backend and front-end developers, as well as business stakeholders, you will apply your experience to take a variety of applications into production, ranging from event-driven and messaging-based systems (e.g., Kafka) to cloud-native services on Azure, bringing a flexible, hands-on mindset and the versatility to contribute across different parts of the stack as needed.

Your Daily Responsibilities Include:





Designing, building and maintaining production-ready backend services using .NET on Azure







Producing clean, maintainable code with strong tests, documentation, and sensible patterns







Driving technical decision-making (trade-offs, performance, reliability, cost)







Implementing event-driven architectures that support efficient communication between systems







Collaborating closely with developers and stakeholders to deliver complete solutions, and owning features end-to-end: discovery, design, implementation, testing, deployment, monitoring





You will contribute to architectural decisions by applying your technical insight and experience, always considering the needs of both the business unit and our customers. Success in this role means creating secure, high-performing systems that support new business opportunities while helping colleagues grow through open collaboration. By championing quality standards and sharing knowledge openly, you help shape an environment where every solution is stronger because it's built together.

This is a challenging temporary assignment starting 19 January 2026 until 31 December 2026.

For a flex contract the salary for this position is 7000 euros gross per month, based on a 40-hour workweek. For Freelance or ZZP , the hourly rate is set at 80 euros gross per hour. It is important to note that the final rate for this position will depend on the individual's knowledge and experience. This is a hybrid role that requires you to be in the Amsterdam office a few days a week.



